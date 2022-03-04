Everything You Need To Know About Scrubs Reunion On ATX: Release Date Confirmation

In a long-awaited reunion special, the ‘Scrubs’ group will finally reunite. Various cast members from the much-loved TV series — which aired for 9 seasons between 2001 and 2010 — will participate in a live panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

‘Scrubs’ was a half-hour medical comedy sitcom that premiered on NBC in 2001 and ran for seven seasons before being picked up by ABC for an additional two seasons. The show follows J.D. (Braff) and his two best friends, Turk (Faison) and Elliot (Chalke), as they navigate life as medical interns at Sacred Heart Hospital. McGinley was the trio’s tough instructor, while Flynn played the hospitals’ eccentric janitor (and J.D.’s adversary).

Highlights —

‘Scrubs’ cast to reunite

Will ‘Scrubs’ get a reboot?

‘Scrubs’ got 17 Emmy nominations (two wins), a Peabody Award, and three Humanitas Prizes over its nine-season run. The critically acclaimed NBC drama ended in 2008 with a conclusion that tied up the show’s storylines but was then resurrected a year later on ABC and cancelled shortly after.

The cast was supposed to appear during the 10th anniversary of the series ending in 2020, however, the ATX Festival was cancelled because of the pandemic. Instead, the ‘Scrubs’ panel will be held alongside a ‘Parenthood’ reunion and a reunion of the ‘Justified’ creative team.

‘Scrubs’ cast to reunite

The ATX TV Festival brings together television industry executives as well as cast members from past, current, and future TV shows for exclusive screenings, conferences, and conversations for a television-obsessed audience. The ‘Scrubs’ reunion was supposed to take place as part of the 2020 event, but it was postponed owing to the COVD-19 epidemic.

‘Scrubs’ cast to reunite

However, the much-anticipated event has been rescheduled for June 2022, with ‘Scrubs’ cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller all confirmed to participate in the live panel.

More From DKODING: Fans Want Scrubs Back, And They Have A Million Reasons For It!

Will ‘Scrubs’ get a reboot?

Reboot speculations have occurred in the past. On Fake Doctors, Real Friends, a rewatch podcast for the long-running sitcom that he hosts with Faison, Zach Braff said, “We talk about that because I point to Psych, who’s now made 2 successful films”. In a June 2020 episode, when a guest brought up the potential of a reunion movie, Braff said, “It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen”.

When asked about the show getting a reboot, one of the cast members, Chalke told Variety, “I would be into it. I would love to do it. We’ve talked about. I think everybody’s lives is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it’d be to do something like the ‘Psych’ cast. I think it’d be so much fun to do something like that”.

Video Credits: TV Guide

Bill Lawrence, the creator of the show, is one person who, although not flatly opposed to the idea, is sceptical of the whole affair. Lawrence stated on a reunion panel at the Vulture Festival in 2018: “I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]. … It was the best time in my life … sometimes reboots — not all the time — feel like a money grab”.

The entire season of ‘Scrubs’ is available to watch on multiple streaming services, including Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Dkoding for more news about the ‘Scrubs’ reunion.