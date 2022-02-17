Netflix’s Scream Queens Season 3 Revival And Release Date Update

Since Ryan Murphy inked his big overall deal with Netflix back in 2018, whispers about what shows might get a comeback have been widespread. ‘Scream Queens’ has been one of them. Will there be another chance for ‘Scream Queens’ on Netflix? Let’s see if we can figure that out.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan starrer Black comedy series first aired on Fox in 2015. Despite Fox’s best efforts and promises to create a third season, the network eventually decided against continuing the series.

Highlights —

‘Scream Queens’: What We Know So Far?

‘Scream Queens’ Revival: Is It Happening?

Why Netflix’s Revival of ‘Scream Queens’ Will be Harder Than Expected

Despite its initial high ratings, the series was ultimately cancelled after only airing 23 episodes. Since then, any news about the series has been on mute, but there have been glimmers of hope.

‘Scream Queens’: What We Know So Far?

The men behind the ‘Glee’ and ‘American Horror Story’ franchises have once again created another genre-bending show for television.

Unlike other horror series, ‘Scream Queens’ took a more satirical approach to its storytelling.

Will Netflix Revive ‘Scream Queens’ for Season 3?

The series started with Dean Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) of Wallace University attempting to destroy a sorority. The sorority and the rest of the campus were then targeted by a serial murderer, who posed as the school’s Red Devil mascot. The sorority was run by Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts), Chanel #3 (Billie Lourd), and Chanel #5 (Abigail Breslin).

After fleeing Wallace University, the surviving members of the first massacre were reintroduced in ‘Scream Queens’ Season 2, and their stories evolved as a result.

More From DKODING: Emily In Paris Has Found Its Own Samantha Jones In Lucas Bravo

‘Scream Queens’ Revival: Is It Happening?

In February 2019, Murphy expressed a desire for a reboot and asked fans on Instagram what format the program should return in.

He said, “So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six-episode limited? A catch-up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….”

That was until a year later when everything went quiet again.

Revival hopes were refreshed back in May 2020 when on Instagram Ryan Murphy teased in a comment to a fan that he was working on season 3. That comment has since been deleted, however.

NEWS: Ryan Murphy has OFFICIALLY confirmed that he is working on SEASON 3 of #ScreamQueens!!! pic.twitter.com/kys8ntjd7x — Scream Queens News (@sqnewsupdates) May 5, 2020

Since then, the path has grown cold, and revival rumours seem like little more than a fantasy.

The show’s revival hopes are looking bleak. It was recently mentioned in a podcast, but there is no good news here for those eagerly awaiting more episodes!

Jamie Lee Curtis was asked about the likeliness of a third season for ‘Scream Queens’ on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, and she revealed something that many fans have not liked.

Curtis, who appeared in ‘Scream Queens’ as Dr. Cathy Munsch, told the podcast that she isn’t expecting a third season but will work with Murphy again on a new project called ‘Outfielder’.

Why Netflix’s Revival of ‘Scream Queens’ Will be Harder Than Expected

It isn’t as simple to bring back a show as you might think. To resurrect a TV show, Netflix needs both a solid track record of viewers interest in the series and global rights for future seasons.

Video Credits: Release on Netflix

However, given 20th Television, the original producer of the program, is now under the Disney umbrella, they may be concerned about handing over control of the franchise to their rival Netflix.

So, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer before seeing what happens with ‘Scream Queens’. But never say never, right? Would you enjoy another season of this horror classic on Netflix if they finally decide to revive the series with Season 3?! Let us know in the comments section below!

And don’t forget to follow DKODING for more updates about your favourite movies, celebrities, TV shows and web series. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for the latest updates.