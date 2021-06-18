The CBS series about an adorable bunch of geniuses who solve crime is done with its fourth season. Is ‘Scorpion’ on to be renewed for season 5 or has the show met its end? Here’s what we know!

It has been a few years now since the celebrated crime show of CBS, ‘Scorpion’ was taken off air after just completing four seasons. However, fans of the show have not given up on it yet and have been fighting for ‘Scorpion’ to be renewed for season 5 by Netflix or any other streaming platform. How far have the relentless efforts of the fans paid up? Let’s find out!

‘Scorpion’ – What’s it about?

‘Scorpion’ Cancelled After Season 4

‘Scorpion’ Renewed For Season 5

‘Scorpion’ Season 5: Cancelled or Renewed?

‘SCORPION’ – WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Created by Nick Santora, ‘Scorpion’ is an American crime and action drama that CBS had launched in 2014. The series displayed a wide array of brilliant stars including Katharine McPhee, Elyes Gabel, Jadyn Wong, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Robert Patrick, and Ari Stidham. ‘Scorpion’ is said to be loosely based on the show’s executive producer, Walter O’Brien’s life who had remained an expert on computers. Elyes Gabel plays the show’s lead character, Walter O’ Brien, as the show follows him and his friends who try to solve complicated problems on a global level and also save lives.

The first season of ‘Scorpion’ had received mixed reviews. However, “The Hollywood reporter” had sung the show’s praises since the time it had premiered on CBS. For a review of the show, the widely popular tabloid said, “It’s a solidly constructed CBS drama pilot per usual, though it’s overly sentimental in this first hour, pandering and a lot broader than it probably needed to be. But the cast is good and the pilot’s over-the-top nature (there’s an airliner involved) hints at a combination of nerd babble mixed with action and that’s not the worst thing you’ll see on TV this season”.

That being said, the following season of ‘Scorpion’ had hit it off better with the fans than the first season. To be honest, the ratings of ‘Scorpion’ had been a jumpy affair where one minute it was high and the next minute it could not have gotten any lower. The first season had received a mixed bag of reviews and the second season performed better than the first while the next two seasons went down on the ratings.

‘SCORPION’ CANCELLED AFTER SEASON 4

‘Scorpion’, as a show, had never been one to keep up with the punches. It has had a shaky run right from its start. The show was hardly consistent with its ratings and this is the reason why CBS took ‘Scorpion’ off the air after season 4 and never renewed it for a season 5. Season 4 of ‘Scorpion’ had come out in 2018 and that was the last that we had seen of the genius team fighting against crime and saving lives.

However, in the brief time that the show had lived, it had garnered a huge tribe of fans for itself for whom the cancellation of the series served as a painful sting. In an attempt to try to get CBS to pick up the show for season 5, they even started online protests where fans of the show had to sign a “#SaveScorpion” petition hoping that at least Netflix, which is known for reviving many dead shows, would take them up on their request.

Walter and Happy: *have an extremely high IQ and can fix any problem*

truck: fight me #SaveScorpion pic.twitter.com/wHzPGKpVTW — emotional dumpster fire ✨ (@agentgemss) May 28, 2021

Needless to say, the cast members of ‘Scorpion’ had had an emotional reaction to the sudden death of the show after four seasons as well. Actor Robert Patrick shared an emotional goodbye on his “Twitter” post. He said, “Thank you to all the fans. The writers, the crew, the cast, and CBS — it’s been a great story to tell and a hell of a run! On to the next!”

thank you so much to @CBS for this journey, to my awesome cast mates and crew whom I learned from every day and to all the wonderful @ScorpionCBS fans for being so passionate about what we created. we’ll always be a family. #TeamScorpion pic.twitter.com/ylAMMakQbT — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) May 12, 2018

Actress Katharine McPhee too had signed off the sets on a similar emotional post. Her “Twitter” post read, “Thank you so much to @CBS for this journey, to my awesome castmates and crew whom I learned from every day and to all the wonderful @ScorpionCBS fans for being so passionate about what we created. we’ll always be a family.”

‘SCORPION’ RENEWED FOR SEASON 5?

Season 4 of ‘Scorpion’ went on air in September 2017. The average viewership of the fourth season clocked down as low as 8.38 million, which is relatively poor compared to other CBS shows of the time. Naturally, this was a definitive moment for the network that had to pull the plug on the show post-season 4. There has been no word about ‘Scorpion’ being renewed for season 5 yet.

However, there’s no reason to lose hope since Netflix has been known for reviving back long lost shows time and again. As of now ‘Scorpion’ still stands being cancelled and not renewed for season 5, but never say never!

Have you seen all the seasons of ‘Scorpion’? Let us know in the comments below!