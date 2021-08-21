Schmigadoon! Season 2: Release Date Update, Plot, Cast And More

‘Schmigadoon!’ is streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service. The television show is a spoof of classic Golden Age musicals. Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada appear in the series, which also has Martin Short as a special guest star. Melissa Gimble (Strong) and Josh Skinner (Key), two New York City doctors, are the central characters in the narrative.

Highlights —

‘Schmigadoon!’ was a hit long before

‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 details

The first five episodes of the show have already dropped on Apple TV+, and with season 1 reaching its end, fans are eager to know what’s in store for season 2.

‘SCHMIGADOON!’ WAS A HIT LONG BEFORE

After a vending machine fails and offers them all of the sweets inside, their romance starts. However, their love becomes stale with time, and they embark on a retreat to rekindle their passion. This is where they find the beautiful village of Schmigadoon. As picturesque as the village looks, everyone in this surreal village acts as though they’re in a 1940s studio musical. Melissa and Josh eventually discover that they are trapped in Schmigadoon and are unable to leave the mystery town of 167 residents unless they find true love — which they believed they had already found.

‘Schmigadoon!’ Season Two: Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

While the series was released only recently, showrunners Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, who also wrote the animated movie ‘Despicable Me’, came up with the idea 25 years ago. In an interview with NPR’s Scott Simon, Cinco expressed that the idea came to him while he was watching the movie ‘American Werewolf in London’.

“The two guys are backpacking through the countryside. And as I was watching it, I thought, oh, the opening to this is just like the opening of Brigadoon. And I thought, wait, what if two modern guys stumbled on a musical instead of a werewolf?” said the creator.

However, Paul didn’t know what to do with it, so he filed it away for years until, as he best described in his own words, “I was kind of done with animation, ready to try live-action TV”. So, what are the ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 details? Has ‘Schmigadoon!’ been cancelled or renewed?

Related: Trying Season 3: Release Date Update And More

‘SCHMIGADOON!’ SEASON 2 DETAILS

While there is no official update by the network or creators, the critic reviews and ratings online make fans believe that there could be a season 2 in the making. With an approval rating of 87% and an average rating of 7.37/10 on Rotten Tomatoes, fans are assuming that there will be a second instalment.

Meanwhile, fans are constantly tweeting and tagging the showrunners hoping that they would get a response really soon. “Schmigadoon better have a season 2 or I WILL riot. Just saying”, shared a fan on Twitter.

Schmigadoon better have a season 2 or I WILL riot. Just saying. 😍 — Kent Michael Hansen 👽 (@TheKentHansen) August 12, 2021

Another tweet read, “Can schmigadoon fit their entire ending within 20-30 mins? we definitely need an hour-long finale- or at least a season 2! HEHE”.

can schmigadoon fit their entire ending within 20-30 mins? we definitely need an hour long finale- or at least a season 2! HEHE — tára ☁️ (@bwaybrainrot) August 7, 2021

A third tweet read, “Okay I am LOVING SCHMIGADOON so much. one of my new favorite shows hands down really hope there is a season 2!!!! #Schmigadoon”.

okay i am LOVING SCHMIGADOON so much. one of my new favorite shows hands down really hope there is a season 2!!!! #Schmigadoon — Gabby Ramos (@GabbymRamos) August 7, 2021

An interesting suggestion came by through a fan on Twitter who said, “Ok, but like, we’re gonna get a season 2 of #Schmigadoon! we can have Beth Leavel (maybe as Melissa’s mom), getting to do tributes to Hello, Dolly! and Gypsy, right? RIGHT? @cincopedia”.

Do you think Apple TV+ should add more episodes to the upcoming season? Do you have any fan theories about season 2? In your opinion, should ‘Schmigadoon!’ get cancelled or renewed? Let us know in the comment section below.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘SCHIMADOON!’

1 /3

What is the age rating given for ‘Schmigadoon!’

Although marked as 12+ by Apple Tv+, the suggested age rating for ‘Schmigadoon!’ should be 16+. The series has been reviewed to have sexually suggestive language with innuendos thrown along the way as witnessed in the first few episodes.

2 /3

Is ‘Schmigadoon!’ available on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Schmigadoon!’ is only available to view on Apple TV+.

3 /3

Is Apple TV+ available for free?

No, Apple TV+ is a subscription-based service that costs $4.99 a month in the US, with a seven-day free trial. You can get the service for free if you purchase a new Apple device including a new iPad, iPhone, Mac or Apple TV.