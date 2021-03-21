What Would Patrick Do In Schitt’s Creek Season 7 After David Ditches Him?

No way! If David decides to break off his marriage with his husband, where would Patrick go in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 7?

Patrick moves back with his folks

Rachel and Patrick ignite their romance

Leaving 'Schitt's Creek' for good

Whoever thought Patrick and David wouldn’t last very long were obviously proven wrong with their beautiful wedding in the season finale. After the show ended, fans of the series shared how badly they would love to see their favourite gay couple on TV come back to life with season 7. For fans, it does not matter whether Patrick stays with David in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ or not, as long as they get to see the two in love.

David and Patrick’s romantic moments are so heartwarming, you would want to watch them over and over again. The season ended with the love birds having their happily ever after. But imagine a new season with the duo separated. Where do you think Patrick would go if David ditches him? Let’s find out.

Patrick moves back with his folks

Season 1 of the show was all about the Rose family trying to adjust and adapt to their new life in Schitt’s Creek. From living the most lavish life possible to moving into a tiny-not-so-fancy motel to starting over with new small scale businesses, the Rose’s left quite an impression throughout the series’ six seasons.

It wasn’t until season 2 when David made an unforeseen decision to skip town, with no intentions of coming back. Had he not come back to Schitt’s Creek, Patrick would’ve probably still been in the closet, sobbing over his broken engagement with his ex.

Patrick moves back with his folks

But with an alternative scenario of David dumping Patrick in season 7, there is a big possibility that the latter’s supportive parents would’ve asked him to move back in with them. Knowing that Patrick isn’t very big on taking risks, he would’ve quietly accepted their offer and would’ve lived his life in mystery not knowing what would’ve happened if he had not tried to win David back.

Rachel and Patrick ignite their romance

As seen in the series, David Rose certainly did begin to enjoy the simplicity that Schitt’s Creek was famous for. From being a rich bratty boy to building his own little business from the ground up, David, as described by “Hollywood Reporter” was known to be the one who “has a stronger bond with his Parisian moisturizer than any human being”. So it totally makes sense why Patrick would fall for David.

Thinking of alternative scenarios to what Patrick would do if David was to dump him, the former would probably get on with his ex-fiancé Rachel. Their on-again-off-again relationship might not sound like a very healthy relationship, but heartbroken Patrick might just take the plunge and consider getting back together with Rachel again. But again, sooner or later Patrick might end up breaking it off with Rachel.

Leaving Schitt’s Creek for good

Alright, let’s get real now, Patrick is a sensitive soul. As shown in the series, he does find it hard to express the way David would’ve wanted, but all tables turned when he serenaded David with a song in season 4 at an open mic held at Rose’s Apothecary.

Imagine Patrick leaving Schitt’s Creek to pursue music. Schitt’s Creek doesn’t seem to be the place to get famous so we could possibly see Patrick leaving for Los Angeles, perhaps. Even if he doesn’t make it in the music biz, he could always continue his business licensing work like he did back home.

While these alternatives are of sheer imagination, the very thought of the most romantic gay couple on TV breaking up is turning out to be fans’ worst nightmare. According to a tweet by @jakepeterson23, “If David and Patrick break up in Schitt’s Creek I will be in my bed. No one contact me”. Another fan tweet read, “I am finally on the Schitt’s Creek bandwagon. I’m unquestionably in love with David and Patrick. If any of you tell me they break up, I will promptly remove you from my Christmas card list”.

Where do you think David would go if Patrick ditches him? If there were a new season, how long do you think would Patrick stay with David in ‘Schitt’s Creek’? What are your favourite David and Patrick romantic moments? Let us know in the comments section below.