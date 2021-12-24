‘Schitt’s Creek’ creator Dan Levy is teasing back to back on different platforms that the movie reunion is going to happen. Will ‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie reunion happen soon?

Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek‘ became a rage after it started airing on Netflix all over the world. The show’s co-creator and star, Dan Levy, is often popped with a question whether the series will return again after calling it curtains early this year. He has given a positive response to the recent questions on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie reunion, making fans celebrate in excitement.

Dan Levy teases 'Schitt's Creek' movie reunion

'Schitt's Creek' movie reunion movie to make you wait forever

Dan Levy teases 'Schitt's Creek' movie reunion

Recently, when People magazine questioned about the possibility of a comeback of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, Levy said, “I don’t think there’s a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn’t want to come back for a movie”. He is aware of the craze for cult comedy, but he doesn’t want to rush into making a movie without a story. Often the sequels become victims of fans’ pressure and lose the quality. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ team would wait for the right storyline to initiate filmmaking.

Yes, it’s happening! ‘Schitts Creek’ returning for a film reunion

“If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we’ve already done in a way that feels good … then great” Levy told People.

The comedy series follows the bumpy journey of the Rose family as they lose all their fortunes. From living a luxurious New York City life with socialites to being compelled to accept more humble roots in a small town named Schitt’s Creek, the whole show is shot in and around the motel.

'Schitt's Creek' movie reunion to make you wait forever

The ending of the show was carefully planned and Levy feels it was the kind of effort that went into taking care of the quality that can be credited to the success of the show. He does feel overwhelmed by fans ‘ response and constant clamouring for new seasons or movies, however, he doesn’t want to compromise with the quality and do the formality. Levy said, “I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it”.

He is keen to do a movie reunion and assured the fans that they can expect the return of the old cast because there is no actor or crew member who would not return for the sequel movie. Levy is only waiting for a compelling story that can fit well with the standards set by the show. He is only waiting for that particular idea to get in his head. “If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we’ve already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me.”

‘Schitt’s Creek’ ended in March 2019 and fans want to know if Levy would really go for the movie reunion, even if it’s gonna take long. Levy wants the fans to wait and miss them a little more till the team comes up with something as crazy as the original. They ended the show on a high rather than dragging it and waiting for the fans to say shut down.

As you wait for the movie reunion of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, you can watch them sweep all awards at Emmy and its critically acclaimed final season. The show has got itself listed among the highly competitive list of 11 shows with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes this year.