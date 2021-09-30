How Schitt’s Creek Rescued Annie Murphy From A Failed Career

Annie Murphy is one of the best things about ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ But, she might not have been a part of our daily lives at all if she didn’t land the job. Before the series, Annie had slid into poverty.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ recently wrapped up its finale, and ever since, people have been raving about Alexis Rose. Annie Murphy’s iconic role has captured the imagination of a generation because of her familiarity and the absurdity of her character. But, Annie Murphy, before ‘Schitt’s Creek’ wasn’t a famous actress. She was someone who was struggling to stay alive.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ and Alexis

Talking about her inspiration for the show, Annie Murphy said she modeled the character after a younger Goldie Hahn. Alexis Rose was a maverick character, dated Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry, and a Saudi Prince. So, Annie Murphy had to play up the ante, taking on the role to new heights.

Talking about the show before the last season, she said, “The show is a place of great love and acceptance and kindness, and in this absolute garbage fire of a world that we’re living in right now, I think people are desperate to escape to a place that offers those things.”

The show’s meteoric rise in the charts occurred in 2017 when the show arrived on “NetFlix.” Soon Alexis Rose was a household name, and the actress was going places. She had never been invited to Primetime Emmy before, and describing the experience, she said, “There are these famous fancy celebrities all over the place, and I’m rubbernecking. I’m trying to be calm, but I’m just jabbing Dan, and he’s like, ‘Please stop and do something about your face.’”

Annie Murphy Career

It’s safe to say that Annie has been propelled to superstardom on the back of Alexis Rose. But, the Annie Murphy before ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was quite different.

Before the show

Appearing on CBC, Annie Murphie reflected on the show. The host of ‘Q on CBC’ talked about how he would see Annie around at bars or restaurants on weekends, but he has not seen her around over the past few years.

Before ‘Schitt’s Creek’ made Annie Murphy’s career, she was a struggling actress playing bit roles in different shows. She played roles in ‘Rookie Blue’ and the film ‘A Windigo Tale.’ But, she couldn’t find the parts she wanted. She wanted to go into comedy but, her past roles kept holding her back. Recalling an experience with casting directors, she said, “I was begging, begging, begging, to go in for comedies, but because I didn’t have any comedy on my resume, people were like, ‘Mhm. But you’re a drama girl.’”

The lowest point in her life came when her house burnt down. Not only was the actress facing poverty and homelessness, but she had also not booked a role in quite some time.

She was left with only $3 in her bank account, and she was struggling to make ends meet. She also recalled that she had blown a screen test in Los Angeles. For a while, Annie Murphy considered quitting acting altogether. There was little she could do with the mounting pressure on her. But, she got called in to make ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Changing Lives

The last season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ became one of the best things about the pandemic. Millions of people tuned into “NetFlix” to see the show and relish in the portrayal of a family who had come by hard times and was required to give up all their fortunes.

It reflected Annie Murphy before ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ Though she had never been as rich as Alexis Rose, she was a struggling actress who was staring at making a complete life change. However, the show helped her become one of the most famous people around the world. With thousands of people relating with Alexis Rose, she became one people looked towards for inspiration. So, ‘ZSchitt’s Creek’ made Annie Murphy’s career, and she is running ahead with it.

Annie Murphy was in the darkest phase of her life when ‘Schitt’s Creek’ dropped into her plate. The actress, who had only $3 in her account and couldn’t book roles, became an international superstar and was rescued by the show.