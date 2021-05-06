Schitt’s Creek Shows How Mayor Has More Power Than The Owner Of The Town

You might have noticed that the Rose family in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ end up owning a town. And you might be wondering who has more power over the town. The owners or the mayor? We’ve got the answer for you. Keep reading to find out.

The family comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek‘ first aired in January 2015. It follows the lives of the wealthy Rose family, who lose everything after their manager deceives them. With little to do, the family agrees to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a small town Mr Rose purchased as a joke, in order to regain their fortune. Dan Levy (David Rose), one of the leads, came up with the idea for the show and created it with his father Eugene Levy, who also plays his reel father, Johnny Rose, on the show.

Roland N. Schitt is a fourth-generation Schitt and the eccentric mayor of Schitt’s Creek. Roland considers himself the law in Schitt’s Creek, in addition to being the mayor, (and he has been mayor since 1997). Roland is well-versed in the intricacies of local politics, but he will rarely take action to affect change. He’s direct and honest, and he’ll always tell you what’s on his mind. Roland is mostly inept and ineffective as mayor of Schitt’s Creek, but it’s clear that he wants to do the right thing for the town, and the residents of Schitt’s Creek don’t seem to mind and respect him.

After having lost everything owing to tax evasion, affected by their business manager, the Rose family is allowed to retain only one thing by the government officials: the ownership of a town called Schitt’s Creek, a town that Johnny randomly bought as a joke gift for his son in 1991.

Schitt’s Creek is a quaint town with several businesses and points of interest, the most notable of which are Bob’s Garage, Café Tropical, and Rose Apothecary, all of which are situated along a large main street. Beyond the main street, the other businesses shown are the Town Hall, the Ted Veterinary Clinic, and the Rosebud Motel. The town is about 4,500 acres, most of which are open fields and shady wooded areas.

In ‘Schitt’s Creek’, why does the mayor have more power than the owner of the town?

The town is shown to be home to largely unsophisticated, but honest, down-to-earth, hard-working people who are always eager to give a helping hand or a happy smile to anyone in need, especially the Rose family.

Owning a town only means you own the structures; it does not imply that you have more political clout than the elected officials. In fact, towns rarely have “owners” in the way the term connotes. If there are any owners at all, they are the people who live there. The mayor holds the same political influence as any other mayor, and the affluent individual is viewed as a patron rather than a political controller.

