Why Schitt’s Creek Is The Most Underrated Sitcoms Of Our Times?

‘Schitt’s Creek’ ended its run after its final sixth season. Let’s find out the reason why it was one of the most underrated shows for years.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ debuted in 2015 on CBC. It was also broadcasted in the US on a cable channel named Pop TV. Later the series shifted to the streaming giant, Netflix. The show was assumed to be another small-town satire. But after being discovered by the audience, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was praised for its well-written dialogues, performances, and humour.

Is ‘Schitt’s Creek’ an overlooked show?

The great sitcom ‘Schitt’s Creek’ revolved around a wealthy family that lost all their money. Together they have to forcibly live in a motel in a town named Schitt’s Creek. The town was bought as a joke by Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) for his son Davide Rose (Daniel Levy) on his birthday.

The show was written by Daniel Levy, who cast his father to play the head of the family. Eugene Levy is accompanied by his former co-star Catherine O’Hara. Daniel’s real sister, Sarah Levy, is also part of the show. She plays the role of Twyla Sands, who is a waitress at the Schitt’s Creek diner. Daniel’s on-screen sister Alexis Rose is played by Canadian actor Annie Murphy. They are further joined by Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt, Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer, Dustin Milligan as Ted Mullens, Karen Robinson as Ronnie Lee, and Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt.

For a long time, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was not known by many people because it was broadcasted on the lesser-known Pop network. After being picked up by Netflix, the show became one of the most talked-about series. Many people are reluctant to try the series at first. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has some meaningful and hilarious performances that will surely win your heart.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ normalised LGBTQIA relationships

The storyline of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ subtly represented the LGBTQIA community. It was presented with sheer sensitivity and light-heartedness. David and Patrick’s relationship was loved by everyone in the town. Ronnie is a lesbian character whose sexuality is never questioned or highlighted; it just beautifully fits into the show. Many fans loved the wine analogy that David used in season 1 of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ while explaining he was pansexual to Stevie.

In an interview with GQ, Dan confessed how he was worried about portraying an openly gay relationship on-screen.

“People are cheering for these people. I do not know how, I do not know why, because I think there have been couples in the past that have been met with a lot more sort of friction than we have.”

One of the other loved things about ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was its characters and their growth during the years. Stevie, who is the receptionist of the Rosebud motel, becomes a partner in Johnny Rose’s motel chain business. It briefly showcases her love life too. She also discovers her other side through a stage adaptation of Cabaret. We get to see her yearn for love and companionship.

At the end of the season finale, Twyla, who runs the diner, told Alexis that she chose to be a waitress because she loved the town and the people. Her friendship with Alexis was far away from the usual onscreen friendships.

Alexis Rose is one of the most loved on-screen characters on the sitcom. The ending of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ gave her character an unexpected ending. Her relationship with Ted seemed to be going strong. But it sadly ended because of their respective career choices. She grew into a headstrong career-oriented woman who knew what she wanted from life, professionally and personally.

‘Schitt’s Creek’, a record-breaking series

A few months ago, the criminally underrated ‘Schitt’s Creek’ was nominated for fifteen Emmys. It ended up dominating by winning for best comedy, lead and supporting actor and actress and writing and directing. They broke the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy. While the show ended its run after its sixth season, many people are just discovering the loved sitcom. Tell us if you have already watched the award-winning sitcom or not in the comment section!