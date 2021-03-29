Schitt’s Creek Is Making Headlines Yet Again: Dive In To Know Why

‘Schitt’s Creek’ rose fast and high in esteem sooner than any TV series and almost everyone is talking about it. While the first season shows little promise, it’s surprising how ‘Schitt’s Creek’ managed to grab the attention of so many Netflix users. Keep reading to find out more!

Soon after landing on Netflix, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ grabbed the attention of the viewers and it was only a matter of time before the series secured a spot at the top of everyone’s to-watch list. The Canadian series is a laughter riot but not without its own quirks that have gained it critical acclaim, followed by some of Hollywood’s most prestigious awards. Find out below what makes ‘Schitt’s Creek’ so great and why are fans crazy about the show.

It’s weirdly true for any sitcom that unless Netflix discovers it, there’s no getting the attention of the viewers and that is exactly what happened with TV’s new favourite, ‘Schitt’s Creek’. Created by the father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ premiered in 2015 on CBC Television and went on for six glorified seasons.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ follows the Rose family who goes through a prince-to-pauper phase after being cheated out of their money by one of their close acquaintances. What follows is a chaotic journey of finding selves through a series of comedic events. On losing all their wealth and assets, the Rose family, which includes business tycoon Johnny Rose, his actor wife, Moira, and their two children, Alexis and David, are forced to relocate to a town that Papa Rose had once bought as a joke.

The Roses take shelter in the only motel in the town without even the basic facilities. As the first season unfolds, the Roses try to get back their lost money and leave town, which was obviously rendered futile. The later seasons show the Roses adapting and warming up to the town and its quirky strange people while changing themselves for the better. Soon enough, the Roses become an undeniable part of the Schitt’s Creek community. Six seasons later, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ bagged nine Emmys, which of course was well-deserved.

What makes ‘Schitt’s Creek’ so great?

There’s not just one but many reasons why ‘Schitt’s Creek’ managed to attract the attention of so many Netflix users and more. It is modern television and it is as good as it gets, if not better. First things first, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ broke grounds in the acceptance and representation of the LGBTQIA community at a time when so many sitcoms depended upon extracting humour out of demeaning the community, however subtle that might be. Instead of just commenting on LGBTQIA issues, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ worked at weaving the existence of the community into the normal going on of lives. The mission was to normalise and not just to empower.

Moreover, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ has done a brilliant job in the progression of the story while offering significant growth to every character. Furthermore, the creators of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ knew where to draw the line providing a fitting end to the story that did not leave the fans looking for closure. The ending of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ came at the right time while the series was still experiencing a high instead of letting it stretch into a stale affair.

Fans can’t stop talking about ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Netflix had definitely worked its charm in earning ‘Schitt’s Creek’ the attention that it deserves. Evidently, fans can’t stop talking about it. While most viewers might not be taken with the show by the end of season 1, fans have repeatedly suggested sticking with it for it most definitely gets better.

What begins with a slow start soon picks up the pace and turns out to be the best TV you can get your hands on. Editor Imani Gandy turned out to be a fan of the show herself as she said,

“Schitt’s Creek is a triumph of television and I HATED it so much in the first few episodes—why should I care about these white people—that it took me two years between starting it to go back and finish it. If you’re stuck on season 1, push through. I promise you it’s worth it”.

What are your thoughts on ‘Schitt’s Creek’? Let us know in the comments below!