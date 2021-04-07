Schitt’s Creek: Catherine O’ Hara Envies Her Own Character

The tight-knit Rose family is the heart and soul of the series. And the famous ‘Schitt’s Creek’ family star Catherine O’Hara says she is jealous of her own character and here is why.

One can feasibly rank SCTV alums Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara up there with great names such as George and Gracie Burns and Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder in the pantheon of male and female comedy duos. Broadcasting from the Great White North, the two developed a reputation, most often together, for playing nerdy and brassy alter-egos. Yet there was a humanity underneath the quirks of their characters, emphasized in the Christopher Guest mockumentaries during their pairing, and even more so in the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ pop series created by Levy and son Dan.

O’Hara and Levy play a former soap opera star and a bankrupt video shop owner as Moira and Johnny Rose, who take shelter in a small town they bought. Together with their children Alexis (Annie Murphy) and David (Dan Levy), the former metropolitans are looking to rebound, and as the story proceeds, it marks a turning point where they learn to shed their surface exteriors and connect with those around them.

The Rose family goes from staying in a house to calling a lonely motel home on ‘Schitt’s Creek’. Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) share adjacent rooms with their adult children, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy). Not necessarily one of the most desirable or famous TV homes, O’Hara admits that she wants to live like the Rose family in a way.

Speaking to “Vulture”, O’Hara disclosed her wish to live with her children just like Johnny and Moira.

“I remember by the end of the show realizing how fortunate these parents were — and the kids too, I’d like to think — to be stuck together”

She said.

“Because your kids grow up, and they go off on their own. That’s what’s supposed to happen.” She continued, saying, “Despite staying connected there are inevitably missed moments.”

“You try to stay in touch, of course, you do. But you don’t have that 24 hours a day, where little things will come up, and opportunities for mundane conversations”

O’Hara said.

“And I missed that with my kids. So I was kind of envious of Johnny and Moira”, she added

After six seasons of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, hoping her living condition could be more like her character, O’Hara eventually found herself in a similar situation. Like the Rose family, she and her children were unexpectedly forced to quarantine together in a shared room. Not because of the lack of family fortune, but due to coronavirus.

The ‘Home Alone’ actor is now living with her sons, Matthew and Luke. O’Hara and her production designer husband, Bo Welch, welcomed their sons in 1994 and 1997 respectively. She loves every minute of it and says to “Vulture”, “Now I’m going to be with my two sons who are in their 20s, and it’s lovely”.

Catherine O’ Hara early career and net worth

O’Hara starred early in her career in several television series in Canada, such as ‘Second City Television’, for which she won an Emmy award. The same filmmakers, such as Tim Burton and Christopher Guest, have often collaborated with her. She has been featured in Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘The Christmas Before Nightmare’, and more.

Perhaps her most famous mainstream role is that of Kate McCallister’s mother in the New York films ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Home Alone 2: Lost’.

When she starred with Claire Danes in the HBO film, ‘Temple Grandin’, another Emmy win came in 2010. She has starred as Moira Rose since 2015 in the critically-acclaimed comedy series, ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

In the Best Television Actress (Musical/Comedy) category, Catherine O'Hara has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek! Congratulations, Catherine! | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/K20aSDaVUu — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 3, 2021

The holiday season can also be renamed the season of O’Hara. Because of ‘Home Alone’ and it’s sequel airing around Christmas time, the actress is seen on TV screens across the globe every year. The film alone is such an enormous part of the legacy of O’Hara. O’Hara has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

And our favourite Moira Rose has been nominated for a Golden Globe award in best television actress (musical/ comedy) category.