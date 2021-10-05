Annie Murphy landed the role of Alexis Rose and suddenly had to match up to the wealthy socialite’s character. To prepare, she took it upon herself to watch reality shows and pop stars so that she could get the best snapshot of Alexis’ life.

Alexis Rose is iconic in every sense of the word. The catchphrase “Ew, David!” has made its way into t-shirts, baseball caps, and other places. She has slipped into the halls of pop culture without any worries. But, Annie Murphy preparation for Alexis Rose was also quite weird. Given how different Alexis is, it made sense.

Highlights —

Alexis Rose, the character

Annie Murphy preparing

The Changes

THE CHARACTER

In a season 5 episode named ‘A little bit Alexis,’ Alexis performs her song. She is auditioning for a role in the town performance of ‘Cabaret.’ She is looking for something to perform and brings her music to play. Annie Murphy had pulled it off with little time on her hands.

She put together an entire 2000s pop song, and it became a banger. It played on the airwaves, and many people were obsessed with it. Annie Murphy even dueted the song with Kelly Clarkson.

Schitt’s Creek: Annie Murphy, aka Alexis, became obsessed with the Kardashians and the Olsen sisters to nail her role.

Alexis Rose is a wealthy socialite in the show. Before the show takes place, her past affairs have included nephews of Sultans, Prince Harry, and Leonardo Di Caprio. Her inimitable confidence comes from being rich and being famous. But, life throws a wrench in her plans.

The show starts with the Rose family becoming poor and unable to measure up to their past quality of life. Battling bankruptcy and getting square with the hardships of life makes Alexis grow throughout the show.

By the end of the series, Alexis is a person changed. She becomes a businesswoman entirely focused on telling her own story. She is no longer associated with the stories of her past or defined by her monetary value. Annie Murphy inspiration for Alexis Rose was scrappy people who were also famous.

THE PREPARATION

Preparing to play Alexis Rose is no walk in the park. The producers described the character to Annie Murphy as a “young Goldie Hahn.” She picked up the cue to become a character that was far from her reality. She spent hours watching reality shows and following the lives of the Kardashians and the Olsen twins.

She also followed up on the lives of other wealthy socialites like Paris Hilton and Lindsey Lohan. She had to adapt her voice to that of an American woman, and she spent her time watching YouTube videos so that she would get an accurate idea of how American women talked.

Annie Murphy preparation for Alexis Rose was intense. She spent her time practicing how these socialites walked and behaved in public, often bringing the role back home to her husband.

Talking to “Variety, “ she did admit that she never watched the full shows, though. She said,

“I also went to YouTube, and I was like, “Kardashians,” “Paris Hilton,” “Olsen twins,” “Lindsay Lohan,” all that stuff. I stole a bunch of stuff from them, which I am so grateful for — I haven’t watched full episodes of any of those shows. I think my brain would implode.”

She took their manners from the characters on these shows and ended up with a reality show addiction too. She says that she is currently addicted to ‘The Bachelor’ and plans to jump into an entire rewatch of ‘The Kardashians.’

THE EFFECT

Alexis Rose practically pulled Annie Murphy out of poverty. She was in a dark place before she was cast in the role. Her apartment had just burned down, and she had missed out on a screen test in Los Angeles. Soon after getting the part, though, she started climbing the steps to superstardom.

She has been very open about appreciating the show and how it has changed her life. Part of Annie Murphy preparation for Alexis Rose was already done because she was an actress who had known struggle.

Through the seasons, Alexis grows through struggle and becomes a complete woman. She is embracing her role as a whole person and becoming a businesswoman through the show’s runtime.

Alexis Rose is one of the most prominent characters in recent history. She has become one of the most iconic characters to come out in recent years. Part of that is owed to Annie Murphy preparation for the role. The actress put in hours of work to get the perfect tone for the show and nailing a role that was entirely out of her wheelhouse.