TV & WEB

Schitt’s Creek: Annie Murphy, Aka Alexis, Became Obsessed With The Kardashians And The Olsen Sisters To Nail Her Role

Schitt’s Creek: Annie Murphy, aka Alexis, became obsessed with the Kardashians and the Olsen sisters to nail her role.
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Crime Drama Dr. Death Inspired By Dexter Reboot
No Newer Articles