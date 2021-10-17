Scenes From A Marriage Season 2 Release Date Update

Fans are anxious to know what would become of season 2 of ‘Scenes from a Marriage’.

‘Scenes from a Marriage’ became a rage when, episode after episode, it presented relatable stories and entertained the fans to the core. Now that the series is over, fans are asking whether the series has been cancelled or there is a chance of renewal of the second season on HBO.

PLOTLINE OF ‘SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE’

Telecast on HBO, the ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ TV show is adapted from a Swedish mini-series created by Ingmar Bergman. The series stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain with Nicole Beharie, Sunita Mani, Tovah Feldshuh, and Corey Stoll in supporting roles. The HBO series is a detour of the dilemmas posed by the original and explores the array of emotions – love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce from the eyes of a contemporary American couple. Mira (played by Chastain) is a bold, ambitious tech professional who feels incomplete in her marriage with Jonathan (Isaac), who is a cerebral and philosophy professor adamant to keep their relationship intact.

‘Scenes from a Marriage’: Season 2 update

‘SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE’: HOW WAS IT RECEIVED BY FANS?

The first season of ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ got an average rating of 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic category and nearly 174,000 viewers watched on the same day of release. It is a general principle, followed by all networks and streaming giants that the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

WILL ‘SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE’ BE RENEWED?

Since the miniseries ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ gave a closure by the finale, there is minimal possibility of renewal. That being said, it depends on the relative performance of the series with other HBO shows in the same genre. They might renew the series by coming with a new story around a new couple. In that case, we can expect a different cast and story each season. However, the ratings for ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ fall in the average category making the chance of renewal bleak.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS RELATED TO ‘SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE’

Is ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ a sad story?

If we compare HBO’s ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ with Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’, then the former falls short of the gut-wrenching story of the latter. In fact, fans have consequently dubbed the series to be a devastating series as compared to ‘Marriage Story’.

Is ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ on Netflix?

Those who are searching for ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ on the streaming giant Netflix, will be disappointed. It is not available on Netflix.

Where can I watch ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ on Netflix?

The show is exclusively available to watch only on HBO and HBO Max/

Do you think ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ will be renewed despite low ratings? Pen down your views in the comments box below.