Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens To Get A Netflix Revival Soon

Ryan Murphy created, over the top horror slash comedy satire, ‘Scream Queens’ might be getting a Netflix revival for season 3 soon. Let’s take a look at the details.

Airing back in 2015, the Black comedy series was headed by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. ‘Scream Queens’ starred Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd and Abigail Breslin. After only airing 23 episodes on Fox, the network decided not to move ahead with the third season and since 2016, the series has been dormant albeit with glimmers of hope.

Why was it limited to 2 seasons?

Unlike his long-running American Horror Story series, filmmaker Ryan Murphy’s ‘Scream Queens’ failed to earn a strong fan base or connect strongly with fans, only being limited to two seasons. Despite this, fans of this series are quite passionate and are hoping that season 3 will be developed at some point, but star Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed that she thinks Murphy fulfilled his desires of what to do with the series in those two seasons.

“I don’t believe so. I think Ryan did what we wanted to do with that”, Curtis confirmed to Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast about the third season. “It was a weird and wacky group of people, it was a funny experiment in creating characters but putting them in another world. The writing was so clever, I made good friends. The writing was incredible, for me, and I just don’t think [so].”

Will the series be revived?

The first probability of a revival for the series came back in February 2019 in an Instagram post where Murphy asked fans in what format the show should return.

The post read:

“So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six-episode limited? A catch-up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions …”

After that, another instance of revival speculation came back in May 2020 when on Instagram Ryan Murphy teased in a comment to a fan that he was working on season 3. Though the comment has since been deleted.

NEWS: Ryan Murphy has OFFICIALLY confirmed that he is working on SEASON 3 of #ScreamQueens!!! pic.twitter.com/kys8ntjd7x — Scream Queens News (@sqnewsupdates) May 5, 2020

One of the last updates on the project came from Murphy himself, confirming in 2020 that one of the factors was related to whether or not Fox, which is now owned by Disney, would want to proceed with a new season.

“I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it”, Murphy replied to Deadline last November when asked about the series’ return becoming a reality. “Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So, it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu.”

