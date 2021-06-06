Rutherford Falls Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled At Peacock?

Peacock TV has hit it out of the park with the new Ed Helms comedy! With season 1 of ‘Rutherford Falls’ out of the way, is season 2 a possibility? Here’s what you need to know!

“A Wake-Up Call for a Sleepy Town” – is the tagline of the recent 2021 comedy, ‘Rutherford Falls’ from Peacock TV. The American sitcom is a bit of fun mixed with a healthy dose of silliness and has, by all accounts, taken over the hearts of the viewers. ‘Rutherford Falls’ is done with its first season and while that was a hearty treat for the audiences, we wonder if season 2 of this beautiful comedy could be right around the corner. Keep reading to find out more!

Highlights —

‘Rutherford Falls’ – What’s It About

Jana Schmieding Teases ‘Rutherford Falls’ Season 2

‘Rutherford Falls’ Renewed For Season 2?

Hi! This is just a reminder that #RutherfordFalls is a hilarious, heartwarming show yall need to see! Everyone is perfectly cast and makes me laugh out loud 🤣 i love the native writers getting to tell their stories and NEED A SEASON 2. Watch it and tell your friends pic.twitter.com/jyOVzCRhLd — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) May 23, 2021

‘RUTHERFORD FALLS’ – WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Created by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Michael Schur, and Ed Helms who’s also starring as one of the leads, ‘Rutherford Falls’ is the new comedy in town launched on the streaming platform Peacock TV. This Peacock original show has some of the greatest executive producers like Mike Felbo, David Miner, Ed Helms, Morgan Sackett, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Michael Schur backing it up. ‘Rutherford Falls’ premiered this year on April 22 with a star-studded cast including Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Dustin Milligan, and Jesse Leigh as the leads on the show.

‘Rutherford Falls’ is a charming and brilliant comedy that uses satire and humour to throw light on the lingering tensions that surround the origin story of America – as it’s told and presented.

‘Rutherford Falls’ Season 2: Is it Renewed or Cancelled at Peacock?

The show, ‘Rutherford Falls’, follows the lives of two people who have been best friends for the longest time – Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells played respectively by Ed Helmes and Jana Schmieding.

Nathan, who is also the biggest cheerleader of this small town, Rutherford Falls, owns one of the oldest heritage museums of the place and is extremely proud of his family ancestry. Reagan, on the other hand, is more of a nerd who runs the cultural centre of the town and together the two friends form a show that’s silly, light-hearted and fun while it also touches some of the most important and heavy issues of the day and of America’s past.

JANA SCHMIEDING TEASE ‘RUTHERFORD FALLS’ SEASON 2

Season 1 of ‘Rutherford Falls’ has been done and dusted and needless to say has been received quite well. The final moments of the first season took the viewers on a massive and exciting rollercoaster ride loaded with feelings of uncertainty and desperation for closure. We see Reagan and Nathan finally getting over their bitter fight and making up. Nathan is far from returning to Rutherford Falls, a town that he took so much pride in to have been an heir of the founding fathers only to find out that he’s not.

However, before the curtain drops on the season we see Nathan finding out about certain things Reagan had said about his family history to a journalist. This leaves the story of their renewed friendship quite on the edge. Will the recent discovery take a toll on Nathan and Reagan’s friendship once again? Where does it leave the two? Does an open ending to the season finale mean season 2 for ‘Rutherford Falls’?

Too many questions and not enough answers. However, it seems like season 2 is inevitable for there’s no way that the show-runners are going to leave Nathan and Reagan’s friendship hanging by a thread. Actor Jana Schmieding who plays Reagan on the show has some idea about how it is going to work out in season 2 of ‘Rutherford Falls’.

If you aren't watching #RutherfordFalls you are really missing out. I watched two episodes tonight and applauded thrice. THRICE. pic.twitter.com/V0npRuSEAd — Susan sparkling from a safe distance (@realsusandixon) May 21, 2021

She told “The Wrap”, “We haven’t made any decisions about a Season 2 … I think, you know, in terms of Reagan’s experience, she’s levelled up in her career. But like more money, more problems. That’s not an easy thing to tackle. S–t’s going to hit the fan a lot when she’s running an entire museum. And in terms of Josh, he got his, too. So he has like a lot of stake in this town now. He has done like a weird thing to Rutherford Falls, which is he put it on the map and not necessarily in a great way for everyone. So everybody has, like, blown up their lives in a weird way. And we don’t know yet what that’s going to look like. But I trust that the writers and show creators of our show, I trust that we will have a great time figuring it out”.

‘RUTHERFORD FALLS’ RENEWED FOR SEASON 2?

As for the renewal of ‘Rutherford Falls’ for season 2, there’s no confirmation yet. Peacock has not renewed the show for a second season. Even Jana Schmieding has confirmed that a season 2 for ‘Rutherford Falls’ has not been mapped out yet. However, seeing where the first season was left off and how the show has been mustering up popularity for itself, a season 2 for ‘Rutherford Falls’ seems right around the corner.

How do you think Nathan and Reagan would work on their friendship in season 2 of 'Rutherford Falls'?