Everything To Know About Russian Doll Season 2: Release Date Update And More

One of Netflix’s most underrated shows, ‘Russian Doll’ is expected to return with season 2 most probably this year and fans are excited beyond measure.

The story of ‘Russian Doll’ follows Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne playing Nadia in the series, a young woman who is on a journey to be the guest of honour at a party in New York City. But she gets caught in a mysterious loop as she repeatedly attends the same event and dies at the end of the night each time only to awaken the next day unharmed as if nothing had happened.

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 updates

The debut season finishes with Nadia and Alan finding themselves trapped in two distinct timelines, where they run into alternate, pre-loop versions of each other. They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other’s first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines.

Who else will be in Season 2 of ‘Russian Doll’?

After the finale of the first season of ‘Russian Doll’, it’s hard to figure out exactly how the story will follow, even if we have no idea what is going to happen to Nadia next, we have an idea of the people she’ll meet, thanks to the casting news.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter., It was revealed that Annie Murphy, the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star has joined the cast of ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2.

What a concept: Schitt's Creek alum, the all-around flawless Emmy-winning Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/nxDb8m6r4X — Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2021

Murphy has been making headlines lately for her breakout role as part of the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast, as well as her own starring series on AMC, called ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’. So, it’s exciting to see her join the cast of ‘Russian Doll’. She spoke to Parade about it in an interview in September of 2021, and Murphy admitted she had the time of her life shooting for the show:

“I can say I had the most wonderful time shooting it. I got to shoot in the subway, and I got to drive a sports car down the streets of SoHo and shoot in a brownstone on the Upper West Side. It was just such an awesome experience.”

According to a Deadline report, Carolyn Michelle Smith, known for her roles in ‘House of Cards’, ‘Luke Cage’, and many other series, was cast in a recurring role for ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2. Another report from Deadline noted that Sharlto Copley, known for roles in ‘District 9’ and ‘Powers’, signed on for the second season of ‘Russian Doll’, as well.

When will season 2 get released?

We still don’t have a confirmed release date for ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2. Hopefully, we’ll get some updates soon *fingers crossed*.

