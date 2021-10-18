Russel T. Davies Struggles To Write Doctor Who: Here’s Why

Writer Russell T. Davies has been one of the key people who had a direct hand in the ‘Doctor Who’ revival of 2005. He remained associated with the series as a creator from 2005 to 2010. In an interview, he claimed how it was difficult to write a series like ‘Doctor Who’.

‘Doctor Who’ is a science-fiction epic that is undoubtedly the longest-running television show of its kind. Following the adventures of a Time Lord known as the Doctor, the series explores the concepts of time travels with a very British twist. The latest spell of the series ‘Doctor Who’ has been on-air since 2005. While many writers over the decades have contributed to the success of the series, Russell T. Davies will soon be returning to take over the duties of a creator. But in a 2019 interview, he opened up about why ‘Doctor Who’ is the hardest show on TV to write. Let’s examine.

Highlights —

‘Doctor Who’ is the hardest show to write

Russell T Davies returns to ‘Doctor Who’

Fans have been excited ever since the news broke out about Russell rejoining the team of the iconic sci-fi series. He was previously involved in writing episodes from the beginning of the revival series in 2005. He was actively involved in writing the series until 2010 when he left to work on other projects. While the later seasons still attained acclaim, the fans missed Russell’s approach to the series. Now that Russell is returning to write and develop the series for further seasons, the fans are exuberant. Russell also seems excited about the prospect of returning to the show but claimed that it was a major challenge.

Russel T. Davies finds it hard to write ‘Doctor Who’. Here’s why

‘DOCTOR WHO’ IS THE HARDEST SHOW TO WRITE

In a BBC interview, he said that there is an inherent problem in writing characters like Doctor Who. They are insanely clever, even more than the writer. So the writers have to be cleverer than the characters to write them with authenticity. Doctor Who also understands arts, science and cosmos and hence, the writers need to conduct a lot of research to ensure that the character’s intellectual abilities are well-translated on the screen.

Related: Doctor Who Season 13 Release Has A Hitch: Know All About It Here!

He further added that the problem with writing characters like Doctor Who is that they can solve any plot, however complicated, within minutes. Hence, in order to keep the challenges interesting and keep the episodes going, the writers need to spin plates and tap dance to offer more challenges to the Doctor. That, Russell said, is among the many things that made the series very very hard to write. Additional troubles are offered by the spaceship TARDIS, the most powerful machine in the universe. With time under his command, Doctor Who keeps getting smarter and cleverer with each adventure and keeps outstripping the writer in intellectual abilities.

RUSSELL T DAVIES RETURN TO ‘DOCTOR WHO’

Russell further mentioned more characters that more or less fits into the same category, such as Jane Tennison in ‘Prime Suspect’ among others. As per him, they are the cleverest people in the room and that requires the writers to be extremely clever and intelligent in order to do justice to those characters. However, he also added that it always does not require intellectual smartness for a character to be hard to write. Sometimes, the character can be an idiot but still not be an idiot. That is way more difficult to write than writing a character such as Sherlock or a Doctor Who.

However difficult it is, it needs to be commended that BBC has managed to hire the best writers for ‘Doctor Who’ ever since it began airing in the 1960s. The series remains strong as its reboot also received great universal acclaim. Russell’s return to the writer’s room is a pleasant add-on to the legacy of ‘Doctor Who’ as he is one among the few who truly ‘gets’ the character.

Tell us in the comments which is your favourite ‘Doctor Who’ episode is and why? Also, tell us which other writer you want to see being associated with ‘Doctor Who’?