Robert Downey Jr Is Bent On Making Sherlock Bigger Than Iron Man

The star seems to have a huge vision for the Sherlock franchise.

Robert Downey Jr has an impressive career behind him that spans a massive 50 years. But arguably, his single-most groundbreaking role in terms of popularity and the box office has been his role as Tony Stark in ‘Iron Man’. Now the actor wants the same thing to happen to his other project: the Sherlock film franchise.

Highlights —

Iron Man was the face of Marvel’s franchise for a long while

How the actor plans to make Sherlock big

Iron Man was the face of Marvel’s franchise

Reportedly, the actor wants to make Sherlock, the film adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories of the cult detective, as big as Iron Man itself.

Iron Man was the face of Marvel’s franchise for a long while

Among Robert Downey Jr’s iconic roles, playing Tony Stark stands out. His portrayal of the character enjoyed enormous popularity the world over. With Iron Man, the actor rose to become the biggest and highest-paid film star to work in the industry.

Related: DCEU Steals Marvel’s Most Precious Possession Iron Man

Video Credits: Screen Rant

So much so, that for a good while the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were built upon the success of the Iron Man series, with Iron Man becoming the face of the franchise.

How the actor plans to make Sherlock big

In all his career, the actor has never come back to play the same role again except for Iron Man, and, of course, eventually, Sherlock, which is why we suspect he has some special plan ahead for Sherlock. Both the first and second parts of the film franchise brought in a lot of money at the box office — $500 million each. But it looks like the third instalment could take some time.

The director also said the third part is on the back burner, and we don’t know when it could come together.

Video Credits: Filmento

However, Downey Jr seems quite committed to the brand. According to sources, his production company is bent upon starting a Sherlock cinematic universe.

What would that entail? We don’t know for sure yet, but it looks like Downey Jr wants to follow the Iron Man formula. Think spin-offs, prequels, sequels, and even TV shows possibly.

What do you think of this? Would you be interested in watching a show or film based on the Sherlock cinematic universe? Let us know in the comments below!