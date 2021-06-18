Is ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ renewed for season 8? Keep reading to find out.

‘Rizzoli & Isles’ is an American drama series starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander in the lead roles. It is based on Tess Gerritsen’s novel. The plot revolves around the friendship of police detective Jane Rizzoli and her best friend Dr Maura Isles, who assist each other in solving crime cases. From 2010 to 2015, the shows aired for seven years. The show’s final episode, “Ocean-Frank“, aired on September 5, 2015.

Is ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ renewed for season 8?

A heartfelt goodbye

IS ‘RIZZOLI & ISLES’ RENEWED SEASON 8?

Despite the fact that ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ is TNT’s highest-rated scripted series, it will not return for the eighth season. The crime drama will end after 105 episodes. The cable channel is clearly prepared to say farewell, but are the viewers?

‘Rizzoli & Isles’ centres on the unlikely but highly effective collaboration of police detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Doctor Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander). Co-stars include Lorraine Bracco, Jordan Bridges, Bruce McGill, Adam Sinclair, and Idara Victor.

‘Rizzoli & Isles’ ratings have been steadily declining for some time. Season 4 drew 5.24 million viewers and received a 1.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic. With 4.07 million viewers, the 7th season is averaged a 0.56 demo rating. It’s worth noting that nearly all of TNT’s shows are down season to season, with the exception of ‘Rizzoli & Isles’, which is actually up in viewership when compared to season six.

‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Season 8: Release Date, Time, & TV Channel

TNT & TBS president Kevin Reilly said that the new series will not be funded, therefore it is not worth waiting for the eighth season, but perhaps the rights holders are willing to provide us with a spin-off or a movie. The show has been running for a long time, and it is common for shows to get more expensive to produce as time passes. The stars were rumoured to be open to new seasons, but Turner Entertainment chief creative officer Kevin Reilly stated that “everyone involved felt like it was time”.

A HEARTFELT GOODBYE

In the final episode of ‘Rizzoli & Isles’, the team must investigate a case in which a deceased man was discovered chained to a bedpost. Kent Drake (Adam Sinclair) secretly taped Korsak, Angela, and Frankie saying their goodbyes. He also uses a sock puppet to annoy Jane, played by Angie Harmon.

The final episode of ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ also demonstrates how each character will choose their own course in the future. Angela Rizzoli, Jane’s mother, served a cake shaped like a penis for Jane’s farewell party. Jane was about to depart Boston for Quantico, where she had accepted a teaching position. To complete her manuscript, Maura has decided to relocate to Paris. After working for the Bostom Police Department for nearly thirty-two years, Korsak (Bruce McGill) finally decides to retire. Everyone in the department is pleased for Nina, played by Idara Victor, and Frankie, played by Jordan Bridges, who are engaged.

In the ‘Rizzoli & Isles’ last episode, there was a lot of crying. The show’s creators did not want to portray the two best friends being separated at the end of the season. As a result, they decided to add a twist. Jane Rizzoli surprises Maura Isles by announcing that she will be spending her last vacation days in Paris with her before heading to Quantico. The show ended happily since the two best friends remained together till the end. Jane tells Maura that she would be carrying the leopard print luggage that her mother Angela gave her on their trip to France in the final scene.

Do you want the show to get renewed for a season 8 or a spin-off? Let us know in the comments down below.