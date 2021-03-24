Riviera Season 4: Renewal Status And More

After the mind-blowing three seasons, fans have been wondering whether or not there will be ‘Riviera’ Season 4? And if yes, then when can they expect the good news?

The thrilling TV series about a powerful banker, and his beautiful wife, Georgina, has left the audience feeling bonkers, especially after Riviera season 3. And, now it has been a few months since the release of season 3, and we are still wondering when we can hear the news about the filming of season 4. Moreover, whether or not there will be season 4? Well, before we talk about season 4, let us look back at the third season.

Highlights —

What happened at the end of ‘Riviera’ Season 3?

Will there be ‘Riviera’ Season 4?

What can we expect to see in ‘Riviera’ Season 4?

Explaining the end of season 3

At the end of season 3, we see Alex announcing about her part in the future of medicine. However, Alex was unaware of the fact that Ellen was trying to slip in some dangerous drugs. Meanwhile, Georgina and Gabriel, rush in to save Alex, but unfortunately, they both get trapped in a cellar. Before they both could escape, Ellen had already poisoned all the trialists in the boardroom.

Cynthia, however, runs away, when Dario tries to get Alex and Ellen arrested. On the other hand, Georgina and Gabriel find themselves in an intense situation, when Daphne drowns Gabriel after Georgina reveals what happened to Nico’s body. Now, in the upcoming season, we will have to see what has been destined about Gabriel and Georgina’s future.

Can we expect season 4 of ‘Riviera’?

Well, Julia Stiles, in an interview with “Metro.uk“, has spoken about the possible renewal of the series for season 4. She said,

“We’re in early talks about it but we need to see how this season goes and we also need to see what happens with the world. We certainly have our hopes and ideas of where the show could go, but that’s not guaranteed”.

Here’s what you need to know about season 4 of ‘Riviera’

She further talked about how it will be difficult to shoot amidst the pandemic, and maybe the production will begin once things start to ease up a little bit.

What do we expect from season 4?

Well, season 3 was left at a cliffhanger, which does make it obvious for the creators to come up with another season. We saw that Georgina changed her name to her maiden name, and was found doing a boring job at art restitution. However, this doesn’t keep trouble away from her. In the next season, it would be interesting to see Georgina’s life after she headed off to Argentina. Other than this, we can’t predict anything else, as there is no hint dropped regarding season 4.

What do you think season 4 will be about? Let us know in the comments below.