‘Riverdale’ Season 6 finally has a release date with more mysteries ahead

‘Riverdale’ is among the most popular American teen show on CW and Netflix. As season 6 of ‘Riverdale’ was confirmed a few months back, let’s talk about what the fans can expect from the new season.

‘Riverdale’ is an American teen drama series based on the highly successful Archie comics series. It went on attaining major critical and commercial success and ended up becoming a pop-culture phenomenon. The CW now has some of the best teen dramas under their belt and ‘Riverdale’ is one of the most talked-about shows. Rightly so, the series features some great writing, intriguing mysteries and some of the most engaging characters. As the fifth season aired earlier this year, the fans have been waiting for the sixth season of ‘Riverdale’. They are also impatiently looking for any information regarding the new season that they can find.

The crime drama series ‘Riverdale’ is a reboot of Archie comics presenting the modern versions of the iconic characters such as Archie, Betty, and Veronica. The episodic series goes through a few youngster’s struggles through their love lives, school and families. Our main characters go through solving mysterious events happening in and around the fictional town of Riverdale.

‘RIVERDALE’ SEASON 6 RELEASE UPDATES

It’s been a few months since the last episodes of the fifth season aired. Like every other season, the series presented some crazy mysteries for our main characters to solve. In February 2021, the CW announced that work had begun on the sixth season of ‘Riverdale’ and November 2021 was announced as the time when the series finally drops. But the fans have many questions regarding the OTT release and the additions to the cast.

As per the reports, the sixth season of ‘Riverdale’ will start off with a five episodes haul which will start airing on November 2021. The remaining five episodes of the season will follow later in 2022. Although CW hasn’t yet announced the exact date of the release of the second part of the season, hopefully, the fans will get to know about that by the time the first few episodes air.

‘Riverdale’ Season 6 finally has a release date with more mysteries ahead

‘RIVERDALE’ SEASON 6 CONFIRMED

CW will air the episodes every week as worldwide fans have been asking for the Netflix release date of the new season. While it also hasn’t been confirmed as of now, going through Netflix’s history, it won’t be too difficult to make an educated guess about that. Estimates say that the new season can start streaming on Netflix by mid-2022. By then, all the episodes would have been done with their television run.

More than anything, the fans are excited to know how the painful cliffhanger at the end of season 5 will turn out. Archie and Betty had finally arrived at the moment when they admitted their mutual feelings for each other. But then they hear a ticking sound coming from under the bed. While we are almost sure that they will be safe, let’s see how they go about that. Along with that, there will be some new juicy mysteries to keep us hooked through the season.

The first bunch of ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 episodes will start airing on CW on November 16, 2021. Most of the cast members such as KJ Apa, Lily Reinhart, and Camila Mendes are supposed to make their return as Archie, Betty and Veronica respectively. Supporting cast members will also reprise their roles without any major changes to the cast.

Tell us in the comments what was your favourite mystery from ‘Riverdale’. Also, tell us your speculations for the sixth season of ‘Riverdale‘.

Frequently asked questions about ‘Riverdale’

Is Betty pregnant on ‘Riverdale’?

It hasn’t been confirmed yet. But a fan theory suggests this might be the case. Season 6 will confirm this theory.

What is ‘Riverdale’ based on?

‘Riverdale’ is based on the characters from the popular Archie Comics series.

Is ‘Riverdale’ based on true stories?

‘Riverdale’ is based on the fictional Archie comics series and set in the fictional town of ‘Riverdale’.