Rick And Morty Season 6 Returning With Evil Morty: Release Date Confirmation

Season 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’ to see the return of the evil Morty? Here is everything you need to know about the highly popular animated series’ upcoming season!

‘Rick and Morty’ tells the story of Rick Sanchez, an eccentric and alcoholic mad scientist, and his worried grandson Morty Smith, who alternate between domestic life and interdimensional adventures. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the science fiction sitcom also includes members of the Smith family, which includes Jerry and Beth Smith, their children Summer and Morty, and Beth’s father.

Did you know the pilot episode of Rick and Morty was written in under six hours?

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 production updates

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 to arrive in 2022!

Will the evil Morty return in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6?

The fourth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ concluded in May 2020. Season 5 took a little longer to arrive after that, as production got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 premiered in June 2021, with a 10-episode run concluding in September. Thanks to Adult Swim, the production of the upcoming seasons will be unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused most entertainment industry projects to get delayed.

Dan Harmon revealed at Adult Swim Con in 2020 that seasons six and seven of Ricky and Morty have begun production.

He stated at the time that they had brought all of these writers out to script season 6 and that they had spent the last few months discussing it with new writers.

Writer Alex Rubens teased fans on Twitter by saying: “Am I allowed to say we started writing ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7? (If not, we did not, and I am not).”

Am I allowed to say we started writing Rick and Morty Season 7? (If not we didn’t and I’m not) — Alex Rubens (@atrubens) February 20, 2021

Since then, ‘Rick and Morty’ writer Cody Ziglar has confirmed via Twitter that season seven writing is now complete, implying that season six will be released sooner than expected.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 to arrive in 2022!

The show’s sixth season will now premiere in 2022, according to Rick and Morty’s exclusive panel at the Adult Swim Festival 2021 on Saturday. However, no specific release date got announced.

Although details about ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 are scarce, it appears that the series is now following a stricter schedule, unlike in the past when fans had to wait several years between each season. In addition, the previous season of ‘Rick and Morty’ had ten episodes. As a result, we can expect the same number of episodes in the sixth season.

The plot of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 did not get revealed, but we can expect it to focus more on Evil Morty. Evil Morty entered a new dimension at the end of the fifth season. Rick Sanchez’s origin story will get revealed in season 6. The bombing killed his wife, Diane, and their daughter.

Did you know the theme song of Rick and Morty was inspired by classic 70s sci-fi shows?

Rick made it his mission to track down the perpetrator of the incident. DKODING definitely feels that the sixth season will primarily focus on whether Evil Rick murdered Rick’s daughter and wife or not.

Will the Evil Morty return in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6?

Evil Morty is Rick and Morty’s main antagonist, but we have not seen him since season 3. Hence, as per DKODING, season 6 will most likely bring him back with an intriguing plot.

Spencer Grammer, who plays Summer Smith in Adult Swim’s animated science fiction series ‘Rick and Morty’, spoke with Inverse about the plot.

She mentioned that there would be some really interesting episodes coming up in which the audience will be able to see more sides of all of the family members.

“There were a lot of family-centric episodes this season, which I always think is really interesting. Or when Rick is off doing something with Jerry. It is interesting to see Beth, Morty, and Summer have a life independent of Rick” said Grammer.

Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer Grammer will reprise their roles as Jerry, Beth, and Summer Smith in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6. Justin Roiland would also return to play Mr. Poopybutthole.

Other returning guest stars include Kari Wahlgren as Jessica, Keith David as the US President, Dan Harmon as Mr. Nimbus, Alison Brie as Planetina, Christina Ricci as Princess Poeta, and Darren Criss as Bruce Chutback.

Tell us if you are looking forward to ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 and if you would like to see Evil Morty return!

