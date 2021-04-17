Revealed: Millie Bobby Brown’s Secret Wish About Eleven And Mike

In just three seasons of ‘Stranger Things’, Mike and Eleven have experienced various upheavals in their relationships. Seeing their adorable chemistry, Millie Bobby Brown wishes this for the ‘Stranger Things’ pair.

Since the time Mike Wheeler and Eleven met in season 1, they have been inseparable. The first season revolved around the Upside-Down world, Eleven’s life story, and Mike’s budding feelings for her. In the second season, we saw Mike heaving a sigh of relief when he found out that Eleven was alive. Their love grew into a teenage relationship that worked their way through various issues and ended up stronger than ever. Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things‘ is expected to give Mike and Eleven the perfect end to their love.

Mike and Eleven admit they are in love with each other

The third and latest season of ‘Stranger Things’ featured the ups and downs of their new relationship. Their love was no more in danger. So, they could finally make up for the time they did not get to be there for each other in season 2. However, Eleven soon finds out that Mike has been purposely lying and dodging her. So, she decides to be independent and dumps him. Eleven finds a friend in Max who shows her how to be a normal human being. Mike believes that Max is influencing Eleven in a not so great way. That is why she chose to end the relationship.

After the attack of the Mind Flayer, Eleven lost all her powers. At the end of season 3, she had to leave Hawkins with the Byers. Mike and Eleven promise to stay in touch and spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together. In the end, Eleven tries to make Mike confess his feelings, but he gets nervous. Eleven then tells him that she loves her. They both share a kiss in the end.

Millie Bobby Brown shares what she hated about season 3

During an Instagram Live, a fan asked Millie Bobby Brown what she thought about Mike and Eleven’s breakup.

Millie Bobby Brown secretly wishes this about Eleven and Mike

“Okay, I am going to be real with everyone right now, I was not happy” She told Metro.

When she read the first two episodes, Brown loved that Eleven and Mike were together. They finally could be a couple. That is what she wanted, for Mike and Eleven to be together. She felt that Eleven and Mike were so much in love with each other. They had a cute little storyline, and they were so cute together. Mike loved her, no matter what she looked like, no matter what she said, no matter what she did, he still loved her, and that is just the perfect boy.

What is Millie Bobby Brown’s wish for ‘Stranger Things’?

In an interview with Glamour, Millie Bobby Brown talked about what she would like to see in the upcoming season of ‘Stranger Things’. To which she answered that she would like Eleven to finally get a big win and be happy. She also shared that she always asked the Duffer brothers if she could smile a little more. She felt that she would love Eleven’s story to be rounded off with a good ending. Brown also added that she trusts the Duffer brothers so much that her character’s story will be beautiful and, she will love it no matter what it is. Brown did feel she would love to see Eleven get her powers back, which she lost at the end of the third season.

She also revealed that she wants Eleven and her on-screen boyfriend Mike to end up together.

“She loves Mike. I want them to get married. That is what I need. I need a wedding scene for ‘Stranger Things’, period. (Eleven in a wedding dress and her going) ‘Sorry, my nose is bleeding. It is a white dress’. Doesn’t it just seem like it would fit?”

Since Eleven is just fourteen and Mike is seventeen years on the show, it might take a while for Millie Bobby Brown’s wish for ‘Stranger Things’ to come true.

Tell us what you would like to see in Mike and Eleven’s relationship in the comment section!