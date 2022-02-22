The Fate Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 2 Still Hanging By A Thread!

After the greatly acclaimed Netflix’s anime series ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Season 1 garnered, the tinsel town has been buzzing about season 2. If you too are feeling the anticipation, then you should definitely read this. Keep scrolling!

The first season of Netflix’s one of the most loved animated series ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ hit the screens back in 2021.

The mini-series immediately captured viewers’ attention with its superb animation and the visceral thrills of a zombie attack.

The series is based on Capcom’s popular video game franchise. The show was a great marathon for anybody who is a fan of zombies or video games.

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ revealed that Secretary Wilson was the mastermind behind the White House attack. His plan was to create international biological warfare so that he could profit by selling the cure to the virus.

The fate of ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Season 2 still hanging by a thread!

However, in an interesting turn of events, Secretary Wilson himself gets infected by the disease and was seen receiving the cure. Season 1 concluded by leaving the audience confused when the finale revealed that it was Tricell that originally invented the cure instead of the infamous Umbrella Corporation. Season 2 is likely to lift the fog of mystery.

Season 2 of ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ has yet to be officially renewed. However, if there is a second season, we predict that the main cast members will re-join the show.

On being asked about the cast members of the expected series, the director, Eiichiro Hasumi stated,

“Obviously, there’s so many characters that the fans absolutely love. As a fan myself, I’d like to see everybody coming together to see everybody in the same story”

There are high chances of the return of Leon S. Kennedy (Nick Apostolides), Jason (Ray Chase), Patrick (Billy Kametz), Graham (Joe J. Thomas), Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello), Shen May (Jona Xiao), Wilson (Doug Stone), and Ryan (Brad Venable).

In July 2021, Netflix released the first season of the series. Netflix shows tend to wait a year before launching new seasons. We can’t guarantee that will be the case for ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Season 2 as well.

However, in an interview with Comicbook, director Eiichiro Hasumi said, “I feel like a lot of people watch Infinite Darkness and ask for a continuation, I think that would be a possibility. And I would love to renew it for the new season”.

So, we can definitely keep our hopes for a series renewal. The talk in town is we can anticipate that ‘Resident Evil’ Season 2 will come in July 2022.

But don't you worry! We'll keep you posted with the latest updates.