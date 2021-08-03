Resident Evil Fans Actually Hate ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

Netflix’s newest anime, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ dropped on July 8. Here is what the fans of ‘Resident Evil’ think about the Netflix series

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness‘ is a video game adaption of Capcom’s iconic horror video game franchise. It revolves around the two main characters from the video game series. The new animated story takes place between ‘Resident Evil 4’ and ‘Resident Evil 5’. Fans might be surprised to find out that ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ has only four episodes that have dropped. Created by Hiroyasu Shinohara, ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ has received mixed reviews. While some are appreciating the animation of the CGI animated series and its action scenes, others are criticizing the characters and storyline.

HIGHLIGHTS

Leon Kennedy teams up with Chris Redfield

Resident Evil vs ‘Infinite Darkness’

Did ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ ruin the original franchise?

LEON KENNEDY TEAMS UP WITH CHRIS REDFIELD

‘Infinite Darkness’ follows Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy as they investigate an attack on the White House. If you are not aware of ‘Resident Evil 2’, you might not understand how the two characters connect. The show is perfect for fans interested in the sometimes confusing folklore of the games and anyone else who wants to see more of the two characters. It is also majorly for people who would like the previous stories to connect to the latest one.

Video Credits: Netflix

Resident Evil begins two years after Leon saved the president’s daughter in ‘Resident Evil 4’ and before ‘Resident Evil 5’. Leon gets a job working for the president in the White House. Soon Leon’s abilities are put to the test. The episodes spark a rivalry between America and China following an apparent hack and a bioweapons attack on the White House.

On the other hand, Claire Redfield is a human rights activist for an organisation called TerraSave. She is busy helping schools in Penamstan. She discovers proof that someone is deploying new bioweapons on the country of Penamstan, linked to China.

Resident evil fans hate ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

RESIDENT EVIL VS ‘INFINITE DARKNESS’

Leon and Claire meet after the White House attack while investigating a new biological threat, but only for a brief conversation. Unfortunately, the two characters rarely share any on-screen time. There are too many flashback scenes that make it tough to keep track of things. They each have their journey that does not conclude throughout the four episodes. Instead, much of the time is devoted to introducing new characters like Jason and Shen May, who do not make an impression.

Online fans also expressed their dissatisfaction with Resident Evil. A Reddit user wrote:

“Disappointed but not surprised with the way they went with this one. It is so frustrating that Leon and Claire have more interactions with throwaway characters than with each other. It happens to every Resident Evil with our main protagonists.”

Another user added:

“And they do not mention anything from previous games as if this is starting from scratch. They never met, never heard of the umbrella. They mention raccoon city a couple of times, but that is it.”

Video Credits: IGN

Did ‘RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARLNESS’ RUIN THE ORIGINAL FRANCHISE?

Furthermore, the key moments that should matter end up failing and having little to no impact. ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ has a predictable plot that is not intriguing enough. The only component of the story that stood out was when it linked to the video games. ‘Infinite Darkness’ may disappoint those wanting to see some scary themes from Resident Evil. ‘Infinite Darkness’ is more focused on offering action scenes, including a fight with zombies, taking inspiration from ‘Resident Evil 4’. Similarly, the first episode’s White House zombie outbreak scenario is one of the most intense action set pieces in the genre, working even better than a similar scene in ‘Resident Evil 6’.

Grab your 🍿 and enter the world of survival horror once more – RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness is available on Netflix, starting today! pic.twitter.com/D3M3W1xG3R — Capcom Europe (@CapcomEurope) July 8, 2021

Both Capcom and Netflix have failed miserably with ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’. That does not mean ‘Infinite Darkness’ was the last time you saw ‘Resident Evil’ content. There are two live-action versions currently in the works. Not just that, another Netflix series and a rebooted film on ‘Resident Evil’ are confirmed. Tell us in the comments if you have seen ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ and what you thought of it!