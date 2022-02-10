Latest Release Date And Cast Update Of Archive 81 Season 2

The Archive team has been teasing season 2 lately, however fans are still anxious about the upcoming episodes.

‘Archive 81’ starts like a horrific murder mystery; however, things change as we proceed further. Thirty years back, a crazy filmmaker Melody Pendras (played by Dina Shihabi) disappears suddenly while shooting an investigative documentary about a dangerous cult being carried out in a rickety building. Back in the present, Dan Turner (played by Mamoudou Athie) tries solving the intriguing mystery to the point of obsession and watches the footage back and forth. However, the highlight of the first season was its bizarre ending that no one had imagined. Since then, fans have been waiting for ‘Archive 81’ Season 2 to help them understand what it was.

Spoiler Alert! What happened on ‘Archive 81’ Season 1

The ‘Archive 81’ climax was a crazy affair with Melody’s investigation landing into the mysterious Visser building. She finds her way into the Vox Society cult, where the leader of the cult, Samuel Spare permits her to witness their ritual from her own eyes. The followers of the cult were trying to release a trapped demon called Kaelego, oozing out as a hallucinogenic mold to find followers.

Video Credits: TeleFlix

However, the process of releasing the demon goes haywire, destroying the Visser in the process and there’s fire everywhere. Melody manages to save herself from the fire but gets trapped in an alternate dimension along with Kaelego. She is seen waiting for someone to rescue her for nearly 30 years. She takes the help of Baldung witch Bobbi, who later confesses to Melody that she is her birth mother. Dan tries rescuing Melody by opening the portal to the alternate dimension but gets pulled back into 1994 by Samuel, who had been trapped with Melody the whole time.

Fans are still wondering if the series will be renewed for season 2 because a lot of Netflix series have faced cancellation in the past. Moreover, the showrunner has said that it is too soon to talk about renewal status. However, Dkoding experts have good news for ‘Archive 81’ fans as they think that a major part of the story is yet to be covered. Hence, the series will definitely be renewed for season 2 sooner or later. According to Entertainment Weekly, the renewal of any Netflix series depends on how many people stream it. The streaming giant renews a project only after analyzing the streaming data.

Cast update of ‘Archive 81’ Season 2

If ‘Archive 81’ Season 2 gets renewed, Dkoding and other media outlets predict that there won’t be any changes in the main cast. We would see Dina Shihabi return as Melody, and Mamoudou Athie return as Dan. Furthermore, we can expect Evan Jonigkeit will again act as the cult leader Samuel, Julia Chan would be Anabelle, Matt McGorry would play Mark, Ariana Neal would play Jess, and Martin Donovan would play Virgil Davenport.

Video Credits: Movies Vibes

Fans want to know in which direction ‘Archive 81’ Season 2 will steer the story. Now that Melody and Dan’s status has been reversed, season 2 might explore how Melody investigates Dan’s family background and finds how Dan’s father’s life was intertwined with hers. We would also get to know why Samuel pulled Dan into 1994.

Video Credits: TeleFlix

‘Archive 81’ Season 2 is not renewed yet by the streaming giant Netflix. We are still waiting for them to officially renew the series. However, the speculations for the release date of season 2 are still on. Dkoding is relying on the historic release pattern where season 1 took about 13 months to release in January 2022 from official announcement in October 2020.

Fans of the show can stream all episodes of 'Archive 81' on Netflix.