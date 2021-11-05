Rege Jean Page Left Bridgerton For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 But Is Jobless Now

Rege Jean Page feeling dejected after losing out to Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3’.

While Marvel fans are dancing in joy after Will Poulter has been confirmed to play Adam Warlock in the upcoming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, it is being speculated that ‘Bridgerton’ star Rege Jean Page is deeply disappointed by the move. According to The Hollywood Reporter, two actors were also in the race, whereas Rege-Jean Page was “considering” the role, while 1917 star George MacKay was “on the shortlist”.

NOT THE END OF THE ROAD FOR REGE JEAN PAGE IN MCU

Given the popularity of Page because of being part of the most popular series on Netflix last year, we are wondering the reasons why he wasn’t selected for the role. Whatever theories may propagate around Page’s disappointment, his future looks bright in the MCU.

Rege Jean Page left ‘Bridgerton’ for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Vol 3 but has nowhere to go now

Page might have lost out to Poulter, but the comic-book franchise might consider him for another special role because Marvel boasts a history of recasting actors who have auditioned for a different role. Marvel is famous for being selective in auditions for its iconic characters. The fact that the ‘Bridgerton’ star was under consideration for a character like Adam Warlock itself means that Marvel is seeing a superhero in him. He will surely be considered in upcoming projects. Perhaps, Marvel will discover ways to keep him for their future projects. There is no point in Page feeling disappointed because just getting considered or auditioning for a role in the MCU becomes a turning point in any actor’s career.

MARVEL HAS A HISTORY OF REPURPOSIG ACTORS

Chris Pratt, who was earlier seen in ‘Parks and Recreation’, went to audition for Captain America, but wasn’t selected. But Marvel didn’t let him go and he grabbed the role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. Even though it is hard to believe, Michael B. Jordan originally auditioned for the role of Sam Wilson/ Falcon. Marvel chose him to play Black Panther’s well-received antagonist.

While some fans believe that Page was planning to leave ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, the truth lies hidden in the book series on which ‘Bridgerton’ is based. The fact is Jean Page will not be seen in Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ not because he thought of kicking it off for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, but because his storyline ended with season 1.

KIM KARDASHIAN DISAPPOINTED WITH ‘BRIDERGERTON’ SEASON 2

Celebs like Kim Kardashian were shocked to learn that Page won’t be coming for the show’s second season. A notice purportedly from Lady Whistledown, on Instagram, read: “We bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

Let us know if you think Rege Jean Page will get a role on Marvel in the comments box below.