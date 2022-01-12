The is the real story behind the western drama, ‘Yellowstone’!

While the show doesn’t seem like it is based on specific people or events, ‘Yellowstone’ creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, definitely did their research into American history in the region, with some fans relating the story back to ranchers that were as menacing and protective as John Dutton.

Does ‘Yellowstone’ take its roots in American history?

‘Yellowstone’ tells the fictional tale of a sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton’s property is in constant conflict with those at its borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The real story behind the TV show ‘Yellowstone’ revealed

While there’s no real John Dutton, nor any of the cast’s powerful and multiple layered characters roaming around out there, TV Insider had previously reported that Costner took his time researching American history relating to the Montana region to create his own backstory for the tough-as-nails rancher.

Looper adds that one such figure who might have inspired the character of John Dutton is that of W.T. Waggoner, an American rancher, oilman, banker and philanthropist from Texas.

He was the owner of the Waggoner Ranch, American’s biggest ranch where he found oil in 1903. Much like the Dutton family in the series, W.T. Waggoner was obsessed with keeping the 510,000-acre ranch family-owned, with the land continuously passed on to Waggoners and their descendants for almost two centuries before it was eventually sold in 2015.

The recent inspiration for John Dutton is likely to be, Bill Galt, who owns Montana’s 248,000-acre Galt Ranch. He’s a Montana-based rancher, reportedly keeps an eye on his land via helicopter, and has been known to take meetings with a politician or two between cattle drives. Galt has also been hailed as “The Last American Cowboy”, which is a label we can all agree is equally suited to John Dutton.

As for Costner, it seems the actor has woven elements from his own family’s tragic farming past into John Dutton’s fabric, using his father’s real-life 30-30 rifle as a prop on the show. Nothing says “legacy matters here” like taking up your father’s gun and fighting “the man” — even if “the man” you’re fighting is fictional.

‘Yellowstone’ Makers Shot the Show on a Real Montana Ranch

While the show is fictional, the locations in which it is filmed are not. The first three seasons of the series were filmed across 20 locations around Utah and Montana, including in Salt Lake City, Summit, Weber and Wasatch, including at the Chief Joseph Ranch, a historic working ranch in Montana.

“I don’t think we ever tire of seeing running rivers, valleys, and mountains. If you can set a drama against all that, it’s fun”, Costner once told CBS This Morning.

“The ranch is one of the main characters on the show, and its scope and scale make it that way”, location manager Mark Jarrett told the New York Post.