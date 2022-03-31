Ratched Season 2: Release Date And All Other Latest Updates

‘Ratched’ made its debut on Netflix in September of 2020 and has built a strong fanbase for itself since. Fans are under turmoil about the release of ‘Ratched’ season 2. DKODING is here to get the fans of the series out of the turmoil and keep them updated about ‘Ratched’ season 2.

What is ‘Ratched’ based on?

‘Ratched,’ a Netflix original series created by Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy, is a thriller/drama. The series is a sort of prequel to Milo Forman’s 1975 film ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’. It was inspired by Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel of the same name.

‘Ratched’ revolves around a young nurse in a mental institution, Mildred Ratched, who starts to become a cold, tyrant person and eventually becomes a human monster to her patients. It showcases her life before the events that took place in the movie ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’.

What can we expect from the second season of ‘Ratched’?

The series has gotten renewed for a second season by OTT behemoth Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter, on the other hand, reported that Netflix had already planned to renew the series for a second season when it first got pitched.

Release date and all the latest updates about Season 2 of the Netflix original thriller/drama series ‘Ratched

The Hollywood Reporter also reported that ‘Ratched’ would have a two-season and 18-episode order. It means that we can expect at least ten episodes in the second season. The series might get concluded in these ten episodes of the second season. The series did not start production for season 2 last year. So, it is supposed to go under production this year.

In terms of the ‘Ratched’ season 2 cast, Netflix has yet to make an official announcement. We know Sarah Paulson will return, but who else will be in the second season? Cynthia Nixon will reprise her role as Gwendolyn Briggs, her love interest and lawyer, and Finn Wittrock is expected to reprise his role as her deranged brother, Edmund Tolleson.

Sophie Okonedo is likely to return as Charlotte Wells, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Amanda Plummer as Louise, and Vincent D’Onofrio as Governor George Milburn might also make a return among the cast members who might return. There have not been any new additions to the cast for the second season.

When will ‘Ratched’ Season 2 air on Netflix?

The release date for season 2 of ‘Ratched’ has yet to be announced by Netflix. However, we can expect the series’ second season to get released by the end of 2022. In order for that to happen, the series must begin and end production by July.

If such a thing does not happen, then we will be waiting for a long time for the second season of ‘Ratched’ to come out, which is almost till 2023. However, that is the worst-case scenario. As of now, we can expect the new season of ‘Ratched’ to be available on Netflix in the fall of 2022.

