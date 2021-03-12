Ramy Season 3: Release date, Cast, Trailer, And Plot

‘Ramy’ has been officially renewed for season 3. And here is what we know so far. Keep reading to find out when the show will release.

‘Ramy’ is a comedy-drama series about an American-Egyptian millennial named Ramy, who is trying to strike a balance between his religious traditions and the progressive world. The show debuted on Hulu on April 19, 2019. Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, and Ryan Welch collaborated on the show’s creation and writing. The show received positive reviews from critics upon its debut, and Ramy Youssef won a Golden Globe for his performance in the semi-autobiographical dramedy.

‘Ramy’ renewed for season 3?

Who will be cast in season 3 of ‘Ramy’?

‘Ramy’ Season 3 trailer

So, when will ‘Ramy’ Season 3 air?

Hulu has renewed ‘Ramy’ for a third season, which will consist of ten episodes, according to “Deadline”. The announcement comes just over a month after the second season of ‘Ramy’ debuted on the streaming service, with a bigger promotional push and more critical acclaim than the first season. The second season not only delves deeper into the titular character’s faith crisis but also broadens the scope of the show by introducing viewers to Sheikh Ali Malik (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo).

Given ‘Ramy’s’ positive reception from fans and critics alike, the quick renewal is understandable. The show has won numerous awards, including a Peabody Award and a Golden Globe for Youssef’s lead performance. It was also honoured at the SXSW Film Festival. The show has received praise for its nuanced portrayal of Muslims, never allowing one viewpoint to represent an entire community’s experience.

In season 1, ‘Ramy’ looked at the inner life of Ramy’s mother, Maysa (Hiam Abbass). Maysa formed an unexpected bond with a non-binary character in season 1, and this thread was revisited in season 2. It was an example of the show’s thoughtful, considered storytelling, which is all the more commendable given how minorities are frequently marginalised and stereotyped when depicted on-screen. ‘Ramy’ has defied cliched narratives hilariously. Hopefully, now that it has been renewed, it will continue on that path.

Who will be cast in season 3 of ‘Ramy’?

Ramy Youssef, a Golden Globe winner, plays Ramy Hassan, a millennial Muslim from the United States. Ramy’s friend Mo is played by Mohammed Amer. Maysa Hassan is played by Hiam Abbass, a French actor. Sheikh, Ramy’s spiritual guide, is played by Mahershala Ali. May Calamawy plays Ramy’s sister Dena Hassan, and Laith Nakli plays Uncle Naseem, a Trump supporter.

In addition to Stephen Way as Stevie, the cast Dave Merheje as Ahmed, Amr Waked as Farouk Hassan, Rosaline Elbay as Amani, Shadi Alfons as Shadi, and Kate Miller as Vivian. In season 3, almost all of the main cast members are expected to return. Mia Khalifa, a model and media personality who featured in season 2 of Ramy, might not return for the third season. Mahershala Ali’s chances of reprising his role in the third season appear slim. Lindsay Lohan could appear in season 3 if Ramy can persuade her.

‘Ramy’ Season 3 trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for ‘Ramy’ Season 3 yet, as Hulu has only recently confirmed the series’ renewal; however, you can watch the trailer for season 2 above until then.

So, when will ‘Ramy’ Season 3 air?

This show has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. However, due to the current pandemic, this show’s production has been put on hold. The show will be shot while adhering to all pandemic precautions and safety procedures. As of now, there is no information on when this show will air. In an interview, Hulu stated that all 10 episodes of the show will air at the same time.

Hopefully, we are expecting that ‘Ramy’ Season 3 will be out soon. So stay tuned with us to know more.