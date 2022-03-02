Raising Dion Season 3: Fans Fear Cancellation Of Series

‘Raising Dion’ became a sleeper hit for Netflix when it was released back in 2019. After a successful season 2, there has been silence from Netflix when it comes to the series renewal. Is the series cancelled?

In a world where superhero films and TV shows are all over the place, comes a show like ‘Raising Dion’ which offers a fresh look at the genre. After two successful seasons, the fans are hoping for an announcement for a third season. ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2 premiered on Netflix, on February 1, 2022, and became an immediate success. There has been no official announcement regarding a third season of the show, which has the show’s fans fearing a possible cancellation. However, there has been no such official report.

Based on a 2015 comic book of the same name, the series is centred around a woman named Nicole who is raising her son named Dion after her husband’s death. However, things change drastically as Dion turns out to be an extraordinary young kid with superhero-like powers. Now it’s a mother’s duty to ensure that her son stays away from trouble and his powers remains a secret. The series isn’t about saving the world particularly, it’s about saving one from oneself. The series does an impeccable job of making us feel for the woman and her son. There is more emotion than action or VFX in the series and that makes it unique.

The first season premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2019 and received an 83 percent fresh score at the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It went on to become a critical and commercial success. Alisha Wainwright played her role as Nicole with panache and became the central point of the story. Meanwhile, Dion, played by Ja’Siah Young, also managed to make the audience feel the right emotions at the right time. Along with some supporting cast members such as Jazmyn Simone, Sammi Haney and Ali Ahn, the series made for a great ensemble cast. So, the question looms charge, whether a low budget, heartfelt and feel-good series’ such as ‘Raising Dion’ is facing the risk of cancellation?

Netflix’s algorithm decides whether a series gets renewed or not. It’s solely based on viewership. The critical acclaim mostly gets ignored by Netflix and hence, the numbers matter the most. ‘Raising Dion’ is a series that has not received major international attention yet. It remains largely unknown, and this might become a big reason for the cancellation of the series. Netflix has a huge pool of television shows that it produces every year. Hence, if a show doesn’t perform well enough for them, it’s not too difficult a choice for them to cancel the said show.

Also, there was a good year and a half long gap between the first and the second season. So, the people need to wait for a little before they conclude the fate of the series. But one troubling sign is that season 2 of ‘Raising Dion’ released on a Tuesday, which is different from most Netflix releases that take place around the weekend. So, many fans are taking it as a bad sign.

DKODING believes that it’s still too early to say whether the series will be renewed or not. It’s been only a few weeks since the second season dropped. It might take Netflix a few more weeks to announce the series renewal for a second season. Let’s wait and see how things go!

Tell us in the comments if you have watched ‘Raising Dion’ Season 2. Also, tell us who’s your favourite character from the superhero series.