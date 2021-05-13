Queen Sugar Season 6: Check Out For The Latest Official Updates

Even before season 5 of ‘Queen Sugar’ premiered, Ava DuVernay’s drama was renewed for the 6th instalment on the Discovery-owned cable network OWN.

Ever since the drama was renewed on the Discovery-owned cable network, fans are eager to know the release date of ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6. The good news is that Ava DuVernay’s drama plans to air later this year. Season 5 of the series premiered on Feb. 16.

By running season 6 later in the year, ‘Queen Sugar’ will also make the record of OWN’s longest-running current scripted series, after the conclusion of Tyler Perry’s ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’.

DuVernay shared her excitement after the renewal saying, “What a joy and an honour to continue the stories of ‘Queen Sugar’ with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros“. She thanked everyone on behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast member, and all departments involved in making this series.

She is excited to delve into the sixth season and to share, with the beautiful audience, more of the Bordelon family.

During the shutdown in the spring and summer of 2020, due to the global pandemic situation, the showrunner of the series Anthony Sparks, DuVernay, and Norman Vance, who is the supervising producer on the show, decided to reconceive the show’s fifth season by bringing in current affairs.

The fifth season of ‘Queen Sugar’ is bringing in the topics that matter the most to the audience – the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests and corrupt politics. The goal of this season is to spotlight their effect on communities and people of colour.

OWN network had no second thoughts when Ava came to them with an idea to revamp the storyline for the new season after production was halted due to the pandemic. They knew the decision was right to give the audience Ava’s unique perspective on the very real issues impacting their daily lives. Most importantly, ‘Queen Sugar’, through season 5, wants to highlight the effect the demand for racial equality has had on the Black community and our society as a whole. OWN’s president Tina Perry told “The Hollywood Reporter” that they are proud to pick up the show ‘Queen Sugar’ for the sixth season, which will air later this year. It will enable them to further explore the compelling story of the Bordelon family. She said that her team is grateful to the director, her creative team, the incredible cast and the tireless crew for all the hard work they have put into the show.

OWN’S CEO Oprah Winfrey also hurled praises for Ava saying that the way the director creates space to allow these characters to embody real-world experiences is television at its finest. Oprah, on the behalf of her team, said that they are proud to continue this ground-breaking series.

She is elated that ‘Queen Sugar’ is coming with season 6 later this year because many tell her that the show is so relatable. A lot of people see themselves in the Bordelon family. Oprah is happy that the goal of creating empathy and deeper understanding among people is solved by the series so effectively. She hopes that through this kind of storytelling the hearts and minds of people are opened.

For your knowledge, Winfrey’s Harpo Films and DuVernay’s Array Filmworks produced ‘Queen Sugar’ in association with Warner Bros. TV. DuVernay, Winfrey, Paul Garnes, and Sparks serve as the executive producers of ‘Queen Sugar’. You can catch up with the recent episodes of ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 5 on OWN.

The show is renewed for a sixth instalment and will release later this year. So we can expect ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6 to premiere on OWN by November 2021.

Let us know if you also relate to the Bordelon family. Share your excitement regarding season 6 ‘Queen Sugar’ in the comments box below.