Queen Of The South Final Season All Set To Conquer Its Fans: Release Date Update

Developed by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller, ‘Queen of the South’ is a 2016 action thriller series that airs on USA Network. It is an adaptation of the telenovela La Reina del Sur that is telecasted on USA Network’s sister network Telemundo. The hit series is based on the novel “La Reina del Sur” by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte and features Alice Braga in the lead role. It is a recipient of multiple Imagen Awards and has amassed a loyal fanbase. In 2019, the show was renewed for its fifth and final season but COVID-19 halted the production of the new season. USA Network has now announced that ‘Queen of the South’ is finally all set to return and will be premiering with its penultimate instalment on April 7, 2021.

‘Queen of the South’ revolves around Teresa Mendoza (Braga), an underprivileged and poor Mexican lady who gets affluent by building a massive drug empire.

Mendoza lives in the barrio of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. She experiences passionate feelings for a man working with a drug cartel and attempts to transcend her life’s devastating condition. After she finds out that her lover has been killed, she tries to escape. She crosses the border to the United States where she gets involved with an individual from her past to bring down the head of the drug ring that is after her. Mendoza winds up beginning her own substance distribution ring and becomes extremely rich and powerful, which brings a lot more turbulence and issues of different kinds.

‘Queen of the South’ is coming back with its final season

Although the series received mixed reviews from critics, it surely managed to grab the attention of audiences and proved to be a very successful venture for its network.

The upcoming season 5: Will Teresa go out on top?

Season 5 is all set to be full of twists and turns. It will be interesting to see whether she will be able to work out the situation with Boaz (Joseph T. Campos), the aftermath of Javier’s (Alfonso Herrera) death. The final season will also explore Pote (Hemke Madera) and Kelly Anne’s (Molly Burnett) romantic relationship which will lead to severe consequences for the cartel. Furthermore, Judge Lafayette (David Andrews) will return all guns blazing and cause a ruckus in Teresa’s life.

Teresa came from nothing and made her way to the top of the game. Her world will be upended with the return of former lover and right-hand man James Valdez (Peter Gadiot). In an interview, Braga revealed, “In this world, love weakens you. It puts you in a very dangerous situation because it can be used against you, to hurt you. This happened to Teresa already in season 4 when they killed [her godson] Tony to hurt her. Season 5 will show a harsher Teresa and her struggles with James’ return and coping with the loss of her godson”. Thinking on Braga’s statement, one may dare to assume that James’ return could possibly end in Teresa’s end. So, will she be able to go out on top?

The makers have hinted at a major blast from the past that will shake up the viewers. So, needless to say, the grand finale will be full of surprises!

After much speculation, the final season is all set to release on April 7, 2021. Ever since USA Network made this announcement, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the upcoming season. Season 4 was high on emotions, turmoil, and drama and left the viewers with some major questions. The final season will be addressing all those doubts and will be bringing back some old characters and adding some new ones to the mix.

The Queen is taking her crown.



