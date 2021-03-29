Will ‘Quantum Leap’ come with another season? Or was season 5 the end of the sci-fi series?

The story about a scientist, who is trapped in time due to an unsuccessful experiment has not only garnered the interest of the audience but has also begged many prestigious awards for their creativity and direction. Now it has been decades since season 5 released, and fans just want to know whether season 6 will become a reality someday. If you are wondering the same, read ahead to find out.

Highlights —

Will there be ‘Quantum Leap’ Season 6?

Ending of ‘Quantum Leap’ explained

Why was ‘Quantum Leap’ cancelled?

Is season 6 of ‘Quantum Leap’ finally happening?

This will surely come as a disappointment to all the fans of the show, but as of now, there is no news about the possible renewal of the series. However, actor Scott Bakula, aka, Sam Beckett does seem on-board with the idea of a reboot. In an interview with “Deadline”, Scott spoke about the idea of season 6.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. But I know the fans would love to have a reboot. There are so many things going on right now that need to be put right, that are currently going wrong, that (Beckett) would be very, very busy. Lots to do.”

‘Quantum Leap’ Season 6: A possible reality or a distant dream?

Well, Scott’s optimistic attitude surely keeps our hopes high. Doesn’t it?

Why did the ending of ‘Quantum leap’ leave the fans feeling disappointed?

The last episode of ‘Quantum leap’, “Mirror Image: August 8, 1953”, has proven to be a disappointment for many fans out there. And not just because of the storyline, many believe that the entire episode was shot in such a rush, that many things in the episode didn’t make any sense.

Video Credits: A PERFECT LIFE MOMENT

But what happened at the end of ‘Quantum Leap’? Towards the end, Sam discovers that he can go back home whenever he wants to. However, he decides to stay back with the spirit of making the world a better place. While many were not very convinced with the ending given to Sam’s character, others felt that Sam’s sacrifice was a depiction of his selfless attitude towards life.

Why was ‘Quantum Leap’ cancelled?

There is no doubt that the series was the most popular in its era. However, as we moved from one season to another, the viewership started to fall, and this is why the producers of the show decided to cancel it after season 5.

Video Credits: Looper

It is also to be believed that NBC was not sure whether to cancel or renew the series event till the very end and this is why Bellisario chose the ending of Sam not wanting to return home. In an interview with “Times” in 1993, Bellisario spoke about the idea of an alternate ending. He said,

“I wasn’t going to write a this-is-it kind of episode because I don’t think that Quantum Leap is finished. So I wrote a show that gives some of the reasons that he’s been leaping around … but, at the end, it’s wide open as to what he’s going on to next”.

Were you equally disappointed with the ending of 'Quantum Leap'?