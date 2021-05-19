Project Blue Book Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

History Channel’s ‘Project Blue Book’ made waves upon its release and turned out to be a treat for science fiction enthusiasts. But the show’s cancellation after the second season puts a big question mark on the show’s future. We discuss the possibility of the release of ‘Project Blue Book’ Season 3.

There is something so charming about science fiction stories set in the real world. They are fascinating to watch and justifies the statement, “Reality is sometimes stranger than fiction”. History Channel’s ‘Project Blue Book’ is one such mystery drama, which not only makes you think but also makes you marvel at how strange reality can get. The series ran for two thrilling seasons and was then cancelled by History Channel. Since then, fan petitions have been going berserk for the renewal of the series. Fans are also reaching out to other networks to get the series adapted. Is this working? Let’s see.

‘Project Blue Book’ stars Aidan Gillan in the lead role as Dr J. Allen Hynek, a scientist and a UFOlogist, a sceptic who doesn’t believe in the existence of otherworldly beings. The series is set in the post-World War II era and talked about Project Blue Boo. It was initiated by the United States Air Force to investigate the constant UFO sightings in the 1950s and 1960s. Dr Hynek joins hands with Air Force veteran Michael Quinn to investigate the sightings and to prove that nothing “mysterious” was going on. But as his research into the matter continues, it leads him to reconsider his beliefs. Now that he has no answer to what those sightings mean, his investigation intensifies.

Possibility of the release of ‘Project Blue Book’ Season 3

The series premiered in January 2019 and ran for 10 successful episodes, before it was renewed for a second season. The series ran successfully during the initial episodes of the first season but over time, the ratings began taking a dip as the critics also began getting sceptical about the series’ merits.

Did the dwindling ratings cause the demise of ‘Project Blue Book’

The blatant historical inaccuracies became the primary target towards the show-runners. Creator David O’Leary was heavily criticized for enhancing drama to make the series more interesting. The show-runners used real names, real events, and real places and then they took absolute liberties to manufacture some events which were “too strange to be true”. It took away the whole realism out of it, which was once its key selling point. With these repeated complaints, the network announced that the series was not going to be renewed for a third season! But the story did not end there.

Will ‘Project Blue Book’ ever be revived for a third season?

In May 2020, a petition was filed to bring ‘Project Blue Book’ Season 3 on a different network. The producers then began looking for other options to save the series from going into oblivion. However, that said, the producer Sean Jablonski also added that the decision to cancel the show had nothing to do with the criticism or the dipping ratings. The show was cancelled as the History Channel had decided to shut down their fiction shows and solely focus on documentaries. Hence, the petition was also directed towards assisting the producers to find another network, preferably a streaming service, to take the story further.

Hence, it is safe to assume that, as of now, the ‘Project Blue Book’ Season 3 is off the charts. In future, however, there is a great chance that the show will make a comeback. Netflix is known to pick such shows up from the networks and to begin producing them further and gain viewership. They did it earlier, quite successfully, with ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Stranger Things’.

Over its brief two seasons run, ‘Project Blue Book’ has gained a huge fan following, which is evident from the sheer number of signatures the petition got. In addition, it was a story that promised to get better over time and this led the makers to keep fighting to keep the series afloat. As History Channel pulled the plug on the series, let’s just hope that Netflix or Amazon Prime comes to embrace ‘Project Blue Book’ and the fans get a reason for celebration.

