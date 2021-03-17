The Producers Of The League Finally Break Their Silence On Season 8

The FX sitcom series set in Chicago is about a fantasy football league and its members. The show follows various aspects of their lives such as marriage and parenting and their everyday shenanigans. But the show is most remembered for its portrayal of the competition and camaraderie between friends. The show features Mark Duplass as Peter Eckhart or Pete, a three-time league champion and divorcee, Stephen Rannazzisi as Kevin MacArthur, who stars as Pete’s best friend and an assistant district attorney.

Why was ‘The League’ cancelled?

What the showrunners had to say about season 7

Nick Kroll as Rodney Ruxin, Paul Scheer as Dr Andre Nowzick, Jon Lajoie as Taco MacArthur (Kevin’s brother), Katie Aselton as Jenny MacArthur (Kevin’s new wife) also play the lead characters in the series.

The American drama aired on FX and later FXX from October 29, 2009, to December 9, 2015, for a total of seven seasons.

The League may return with season 8

Why was ‘The League’ cancelled?

‘The League’ struggled quite a lot when it came to its TV trajectory. Much like the flagship FX or FXX comedy series that acted as its perfect companion ‘It’s Always Sunny’, ‘The League’ also got off to a rocky start but gradually found its legs and built a loyal following.

The network, halfway through the comedy series run, announced that it has decided to split into more than one network. The comedy along with other shows, like ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, was shipped to FXX.

Despite that, FX Networks reported that the ratings for season 6 were on par with what the show was doing during the previous season in terms of both total viewership and the demographic of the viewers.

So ratings don’t seem to be the biggest factor behind why ‘The League’ was axed.

From the looks of it, it’s more likely that the showrunners, network, and writing staff came to a mutual conclusion to end the show.

What the showrunners had to say about season 7

‘The League’ was created by the husband-and-wife team of Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer who also serve as executive producers and directors for FX Productions.

The creators of the sitcom expressed their gratitude to FX Networks for giving ‘The League’ so much time to make its own identity.

“Whatever, I’ve won it twice”, said Jackie Schaffer. “Most players in the NFL don’t make it seven seasons, and most TV shows even less so. We want to thank FX Networks and all our Eskimo brothers and sisters. NFL teams would be lucky to have fans as diehard as ours.”

“Spoiler alert: We already know how it will all end — with credits and the theme song”, added the producer.

During the thank you session, Schaffer also assured the fans that the show’s finale is already pretty well mapped out.

As far as ‘The League’ Season 8 or the revival of the show is concerned, there’s no official confirmation on it.

But you can always tune in to watch the reruns of the sitcom known for its iconic art-imitating-life moment in 2011 when it had to deal with the NFL lockout. Or, memorize the long list of terms the characters coined like Eskimo brother, fear boner, roster batting, or vinegar strokes.

We say you don’t need to be a football fan to like this show, but being one will certainly help. Fans of comedy will enjoy it just as much because it portrays something very relatable. That is, making fun of your friends. All seven seasons of ‘The League’ are available to stream on Hulu.