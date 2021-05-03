Prodigal Son Season 3 On Fox: Here’s The Release Date Information And More

Ever since season 2 ended, fans have been waiting to hear the news about the possible renewal of the series for season 2.

What is ‘Prodigal Son’ about?

Will there be season 3 of ‘Prodigal Son’ ?

? When can we expect the release of season 3?

The American drama TV series has created a special space in the hearts of the audience with its mind-boggling two seasons. The exciting and impactful storyline, along with the sympathetic attitude of the main character, is what makes this show unique from the other shows. Now, the fans have been hoping for another season, and so are we. But has FOX decided to bring back ‘Prodigal Son’ for season 3? Let’s find out!

Will there be season 3 of ‘Prodigal Son’

What is the storyline of ‘Prodigal Son’?

Directed by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, ‘Prodigal Son’ is an American procedural drama series that aired its first two seasons on FOX. The series revolves around Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), who is the son of the ill-famed serial killer Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), also known as “The Surgeon”. When Malcolm was a child, he took the responsibility to get his father arrested and now it has been ten years since he has seen his face. The story takes an interesting turn when Malcolm joins Quantico and has to face his father to investigate a serial killer, who has been committing murder using similar methods as Michael’s.

Will FOX release season 3 of ‘Prodigal Son’?

Season 2 of the series has kept the audience under a tight edge with its intense twists and turns. There is a lot that is unfolding in season 2, which only increases our excitement for season 3. However, as of now, ‘FOX’ has not made any official announcement about the possible renewal of the series for season 3. But, you don’t lose your hopes altogether, as season 2 is still airing, and we can expect to hear some good news.

If season 3 happens, when can we expect for it to release?

As of now, there is no confirmation about season 3. So, we can only operate on our guesses. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, there can be a slight delay in the production of the series. So, if there is a season 3, it might release sometime in 2022.

Reviews of ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2

Well, season 2 of ‘Prodigal Son’ has received some mixed reviews from the critics. Jasmine Blue from “TV Fanatic” finds the storyline to be interesting and humorous, “ The series has not only maintained the fun, thrilling, humorous stories and characters that we love but elevated what we adore, and expanded and strived to make itself better”. On the other hand, many other critics have found the storyline to be too repetitive and predictable.

What do you think about season 2 of ‘Prodigal Son’? Let us know your views in the comments below.