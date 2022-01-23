Pretty Woman Reunion: Julia Roberts Asked Richard Gere To Please Say Yes!

The 1990s were a golden era of timeless movies such as Julia Roberts and Richard Gere’s ‘Pretty Woman’. 30 years have done little to dull the fans’ memories of iconic scenes from the film.

The ‘Pretty Woman’ reunion was held in 2015, where the cast and director Gary Marshall reunited for an evening of nostalgia. They also shared little stories about the different actors’ roles and why a sequel to the film was never made. Did you know that Julia Roberts was the matchmaker for the cast of Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis? Interesting, right? Hop on to find out more such cute stories about Roberts.

Video Credits: TODAY

‘Pretty Woman’ is easily one of the most loved American romcoms of all time. However, what most fans don’t know is that the film was never meant to be a rom-com. It was initially titled ‘3,000’, which would have been ‘a dark cautionary tale’ with a reference to the price Vivian Ward was to be paid. The beautiful chemistry churned by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere together eventually turned the film around under Marshall’s direction.

Though the film was a box-office hit, the director never had any plans for a sequel. Marshall made it clear long ago that there would be but only one ‘Pretty Woman’. “We made a pact a long time [ago] — when we did it”, Marshall said at the reunion. “We said, we’re not doing Pretty Woman 2 unless we all do it together.” “We’re happy to announce”, Roberts teased, before she and Marshall concluded, in unison, “We didn’t do it”.

Watch the trailer for ‘Pretty Woman’.

Video Credits: worldmovietrailerz

The ‘Pretty Woman’ reunion displayed an evening of fond nostalgia and bouts of good humour. The cast met after 25 years and shared little stories from the making of the film. Julia Roberts immediately noted how Hector Elizondo looked exactly the same and remarked that “he’s been refrigerated for 25 years”. The other cast members who attended the reunion marking the 25th anniversary of the film included Gary Marshall, Richard Gere, and Laura San Giacomo.

The actors reminisced about some famous scenes in the film such as the one in which Roberts was presented with a necklace. Gere seemed to have forgotten tiny details but remembered the important components like his tux and Vivian’s gorgeous red gown.

“So, well, I have … a gift for her, which was … was it a ring? I don’t remember”, he said.

“It was a necklace”, Roberts reminded him.

“The neck!” director Garry Marshall added, making everyone burst into laughter.

“I swear he was there!” Roberts said of her leading man.

Watch the necklace scene from ‘Pretty Woman’.

Video Credits: araman070774

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts were not the first actors to be considered for the much-loved American rom com ‘Pretty Woman’. In the interview with NBC’s ‘Today Show’, Gere admitted to having turned down the role of the rich corporate raider and ladies’ man in the film several times. It was Julia Roberts who convinced him with a post-it note that said, “Please say yes!” Cute, isn’t it? Gere recalled the fond memories of the two having a discussion in his New York apartment,

Video Credits: The Jonathan Ross Show

“To be honest, I didn’t know if I was doing this movie yet. She’s across the desk, we’re getting to know each other, we’re flirty-flirty, nice-nice”, Gere explained. “And [Marshall] calls up and it’s kind of like, ‘How’s it going?’ And I’m going, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ and she takes a piece of paper [‘a Post-it,’ Roberts interjects]. She turns it around, and she pushes it to me. It said, ‘Please say yes’. It was so sweet. And I was like [miming talking on the phone], ‘I just said yes.’”

We still drool over the beautiful chemistry that Roberts and Gere shared. When asked about his favourite scene from the film, the ever-charming Edward Lewis told Matt Lauer, “Well, it was basically any scene where Julia was walking – which was fun for all of us. In that outfit. Yeah, it was all about legs”.

Video Credits: Jason Leeman

Which was your favourite scene from ‘Pretty Woman’? Would you like to see Julia Roberts and Richard Gere together on-screen? Tell us in the comments below!