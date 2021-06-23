Portlandia Season 9: Release Date, Plot, Cast, & More

One of the best sketch shows on-air right now, ‘Portlandia’, was recently cancelled. Is there a chance for a potential season 9 still? Or have the creators said goodbye to the show permanently?

‘Portlandia’ is one of the funniest television shows on-air. The Comedy show has given many brilliant sketches over its 8-year runtime, winning various awards, including 5 Emmies. However, in a recent interview with the critics who have loved the show from the beginning, the showrunners opened up about the show’s ending.

A funny goodbye

‘Portlandia’ Season 8 story

Will there be a season 9?

A FUNNY GOODBYE

The showrunners opened up about how much joy they had writing ‘Portlandia’ over the last eight years. As a sketch show with multiple storylines in an episode, the material was always fresh and dealt with many ongoing topics simultaneously, always keeping it funny.

However, ‘Portlandia’ got cancelled after season 8. The showrunners have opened up about how they do not wish to continue to show right now. They said that the show had given them a lot of joy over eight years but, they’re ready to move onto different shows now.

With the show garnering a reputation among critics for always being excellent, they also said that the last season would remain funny.

As the actors settle in for the last season, they would keep telling the stories as they were. Given that it is a sketch show and a comedy, they aren’t looking to tell the story with a sad ending. The writers have remarked that they do not want to give in to a tragic ending just because the show is ending, and they want it to explore the best parts of the show.

THE STORY TILL NOW

In 2018, “Vulture” reported on how the show made the city of Portland a famous destination. With the fans coming in to visit the landmarks and the comedy becoming famous, it was one of the only shows that focused on the city’s life and explored it efficiently.

As the shop rolls back its red carpet, the citizens would miss the fact that the show has become part-and-parcel of Portland’s culture over the years. However, as “Vulture” reports, not many residents are fans of the show itself.

Given the show’s often scathing commentary on the ongoing culture in Portland, it has garnered a lot of tourist attention. The local populace has seen thousands of tourists visiting all year trying to live in ‘Portlandia’ through their city, which makes the citizens a bit miffed about how they have been portrayed as hipsters.

However, critics have long raved about the show. Though there may not be a ‘Portlandia’ Season 9 release anytime soon, Carrie Brownstein and others have had a long series of bangers like the one about the “Reverse Sweatshop”.

The stories have dealt with the hipster cafes and artisanal coffees in the city and the various things that mark out the city of Portland. Carrie Brownstein also showed the darker parts of the town, satirizing the rise of marketing tech, bad work conditions, and the organic craze in the city.

Now that the show is over, Portland would be left with a blank slate on its tourism program. Over the years, the show has been a focal point for attracting tourists to the area providing a free marketing service for the city itself.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Though ‘Portlandia’ got cancelled, Bornstein has hinted that she’s already working on something else related to Portland. She has also signed up with Hulu to adopt her memoir into a show for the streaming giant.

There are currently no plans for ‘Portlandia’ Season 9 to release, but, given the high quality of the show, there have been several other sketch shows that show promise. ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ might woo the fans of ‘Portlandia’ with its witty humour and scathing commentary. For people who like a bit of Canada in their comedy, ‘Baroness Von Sketch Show’ might also be a funny show they rely on.

The showrunners of ‘Portlandia’ are moving onto new shows after eight long seasons. They clarified recently that there won’t be a ‘Portlandia’ Season 9 release and that they will be making other shows in the future. So while the show will be a significant loss to Portland, the fans can still tune in to the many series the show has inspired over the years.