Physical Season 2 Renewed Or Cancelled: Here’s All The Latest Update

‘Physical’ is one of Rose Byrne’s few television appearances. After a long time the underrated actress has finally found a role to showcase her true talent. ‘Physical’ is a complex character study about certain types of women that Hollywood has only recently started to explore.

‘PHYSICAL’ IS A DARK HUMOUR FILLED DRAMEDY

‘Physical’ follows Rose Byrne’s character Sheila who is a dissatisfied housewife. Sheila then finds a new hobby in the field of aerobic fitness.

Her husband is working in politics and has his own goals in appearing to be a certain way, this is why Sheila must pursue her new interests in secret behind his back.

Video Credits: Apple TV

‘Physical’ is created by Annie Weisman who has worked on many TV shows in her career. Some of the most noteworthy shows she has been a part of are: ‘Suburgatory’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘About a Boy’, etc.

Craig Gillespie acts as one of the executive producers on ‘Physical’. This is a good sign for the quality of the show and will also draw in a large audience who are already fond of Craig Gillespie’s work. Craig Gillespie has worked on the Margot Robbie movie ‘I, Tonya’ which was very well received by critics and audiences alike. ‘Physical’ probably deals with similar kinds of settings and subject matter as ‘I, Tonya’ which is perhaps why Gillespie signed on to work on the project.

‘Physical’ Season 2 renewed or cancelled? Apple TV+ Renewal and Release Date

What makes ‘Physical’ entertaining for most audiences is that the show revolves around an underdog trying to take control of her life by overcoming mental blocks and working towards success. The whole show is narrated by the protagonist Sheila. This narration offers viewers an insight into Sheila’s mind and helps introduce some clever one-liners and humour into the show.

Thanks to Rose Byrne’s performance, Sheila is a likeable character and acts as a strong focus for the show despite other less compelling elements.

‘PHYSICAL’ STAR SHARE THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE SHOW

The lead actress Rose Byrne spoke about how Sheila is one of the most unique characters she has ever played. This is because of how Sheila handles her appearance and presents herself a certain way even though she is going through a lot of internal turmoil. What also makes Sheila a good lead character is that audiences will want to root for her despite the immoral and questionable choices she makes. Rose Byrne also went on to talk about how Sheila’s inner monologue is very uncomfortable to perform but makes the show stand out from the crowd. As the season progresses, this inner monologue starts to become more positive, making her a leader and something that won’t simply put her down anymore but instead help prop her up.

Another theme explored in the show is that a lot of women from that time period were able to find economic stability as a result of their work in the fitness industry. This adds a feminist angle to the show and makes it further relatable.

Another star of the show, Dierdre Friel, spoke about how she was at first made uncomfortable by the show’s negative remarks on plus-size women. But Friel later realised that these comments were not coming from a mean and immature source of securing cheap laughs. The comments about plus-size bodies are coming off as a result of Sheila’s personal issues. All the anger and negativity she directs to others is in some way a manifestation of her mental health issues and not indicative of her true feelings towards others.

‘PHYSICAL’ SEASON 2 DETAILS

Apple TV+ has yet to give a formal statement on whether they will cancel or renew ‘Physical’. The show seems to have an overall positive reaction and Apple TV+ does need more content in order to compete with other streaming services like Netflix, HBO max, Disney+, etc. If the audience and viewership numbers are strong enough and the budget to produce the show is worth keeping members subscribed, then Apple TV+ may renew ‘Physical’ sometime after or towards the end of the first season.

BURNING QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘PHYSICAL’

WHAT IS THE RELEASE SCHEDULE OF ‘PHYSICAL’?

The Apple TV+ series ‘Physical’ will release its episodes weekly starting from June 18 to August 6.

HOW MUCH OF A VIEWING COMMITMENT IS ‘PHYSICAL’?

‘Physical’ will release one half-hour episode every week and provide a good and quick source of entertainment for those who are enamoured by Rose Byrne’s performance.

WHO IS ‘PHYSICAL’ A GOOD SHOW FOR?

‘Physical’ will play as good and entertaining content for fans of ‘GLOW’, ‘Nurse Jackie’, ‘Weeds’, or ‘Hung’.

What are your thoughts on ‘Physical’ Season 1? Would you like to see the show return for a second season? Share your thoughts in the comments below.