Why Phoebe Waller-Bridge failed to make 'Crashing' as successful as 'Fleabag'

There is an argument that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has failed to make ‘Crashing’ as successful as ‘Fleabag’. Is that true? Keep reading to find out.

‘Fleabag’ elevated Waller-Bridge to new heights of fame. She was a newcomer. Even though ‘Fleabag’ elevated Waller-Bridge to new heights of renown, she wasn’t really a novice, as many assumed. Fans looking for more Waller-Bridge in their lives can uncover what came before in the shape of her Channel 4 series ‘Crashing’ by scouring Netflix.

The six-part series, which premiered in early 2016, follows a group of twenty-somethings who work as property guardians in an abandoned London hospital, where they live communally and maintain the property in exchange for very low rentals. ‘Crashing’ has been compared to ‘Friends’, which is both accurate and inaccurate: it is more realistic (those apartments are far too nice for the area the friends live in and for what they make), ruder, drier, sexier, and probably even funnier.

The series is more ensemble than ‘Fleabag’. Waller-Bridge stars as Lulu, who visits and eventually stays with her childhood best friend Anthony (Damien Molony), which sets the tone for the tension, excitement, and awkwardness to come. They’ve had a will-they-won’t-they relationship that seems to have lasted their entire lives as they danced around their feelings as teenagers, and it’s still going strong despite Anthony’s fiancée, Kate – who, true to rom-com form, is the opposite of Lulu, as a type-A perfectionist to Lulu’s playful, irresponsible energy.

We have two other main residents: Melody (Julie Dray) is an eccentric French artist who falls in love with Colin Carter, who is hilariously typical and adopts him as her muse. Of course, we can’t talk about Jonathan Bailey’s Sam without mentioning his love interest, Amit Shah’s Fred, a sweet and delightfully anxious IT worker.

Each episode has a ‘shenanigan of the week’, which can range from a disastrous curry night to eviction notices but threaded throughout are the relationship developments and character studies that are sorely lacking in an age when television wants to push through bleakness and grit to critical acclaim. To that end, Jonathan Bailey’s equal parts poignant and comic coming-out plot, which is meant to be the secondary romance but steals the show due to the honesty of the acting and script, is a remarkable performance and storyline. It’s a completely different kind of coming-out tale, which is becoming less popular as it occurs in adulthood rather than blossoming adolescence, but it’s treated very honestly and seriously despite all the hilarity and household catastrophes. We see this balance established in both ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Killing Eve’, so it’s clear that Waller-Bridge recognizes its value, but neither film has it honed in as much on a romantic level.

Indeed, the show’s sole flaw is that it is overshadowed by the two titans that Waller- Bridge’s other shows have become – and properly so, as they are pioneering and fresh. It’s just a shame there wasn’t a seat for ‘Crashing’ on the global stage in the same way since few sitcoms are particularly interested in exploring love plots and the character development that comes with them. While not officially cancelled by Channel 4, it’s a safe inference with Waller-Bridge being occupied by new projects – a crying tragedy since it finishes on not one but two significant developments/cliffhangers that we will always yearn to see the end of. Having said that, the journey is more important than the destination for this one.

