Apparently, the cancellation of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7 is not how every show gets cancelled – it’s different – it’s good and bad at the same time.

It breaks our heart to reveal to you that ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7 is cancelled. You might have heard about it already, this is no rumour or leaked information, it is official and confirmed. The currently filming season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will be the finale season of the show. But do you know the real reason behind the cancellation of season 7 of ‘Peaky Blinders’? What if we tell you that season 7 is gone for good?

Do you know the true reason behind the cancellation of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7? Steven Knight has recently revealed it.

Season 7 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has been cancelled

‘Peaky Blinders’ is one of the greatest shows of all time. The BBC show has been a fan-favourite since its debut for its stylistic tone, adrenaline running through every frame, and the freaking awesome characters. The show has had a fantastic 5 season run, and it will be ending with the finale of season 6.

The announcement of the show ending with the 6th season came as a shock for the fans of the show. Apparently, Knight previously noted that the show will at least go up till the 7th season before meeting its conclusion.

‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7 cancellation is the best thing

During Birmingham Press Club in 2018, as reported by BBC News, Steven noted,

“We will probably do seven”

However, it was announced earlier this year that season 7 of the show has been cancelled, and season 6 will be the finale season.

Fans still don’t know what happened to the 7th season plans? What initiated the cancellation of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7 despite its growing popularity?

The reason behind the cancellation of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7?

The initial seasons of ‘Peaky Blinders’ were met with a good response. The first 3 seasons had an average UK viewer count of 2.38, 2.18, and 2.85 million respectively. However, with the 4th season, its popularity grew multiple folds with an average viewer count of 4.05 million. The fifth and the latest season rocked it with a 7.20 million avg UK viewer count.

It is evident that the show is only getting started, and the earning for BBC is going to grow multiple folds from here. Yet season 7 has been cancelled. It’s been reported that while the creator planned to conclude the show with the 7th season, the plans were interrupted by the pandemic restrictions.

In a chat with “Variety”, Knight was asked:

“What made you decide against the seventh season?”

To this, Knight replied: “COVID came along, and we lost a year of production.”

While this is a trendy excuse for the cancellation of non-performing shows lately, it doesn’t make sense in the case of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7.

The truth is, season 7 has not been cancelled. It has merely been transformed into another format.

‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7 is now a movie

Turns out, the conclusion of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will still be due after season 6. There was always meant to be a season 7. Even after the cancellation of season 7, there will be a ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7. However, season 7 will be a movie.

Knight added further during the same chat with “Variety”. He said:

“COVID came along, and we lost a year of production. So, we put our heads together and thought that it would be a good idea to do a movie instead of doing series seven.”

The movie will conclude the current storyline of Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and company. The good news is, Steven has already been working on it.

He revealed: “We are in development. It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far.”

Another good news for the fans of the show is that the world of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will continue with spin-offs.

“… from it, there will be things I don’t really call spin-offs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family”, Steven Knight further revealed.

While the cancellation of season 7 could be a letdown for some fans, a ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie and spin-offs should compensate for that. Are you excited about it? Comment below your thoughts.