Peaky Blinders Season 6 To Be Hard On Thomas Shelby. Will He Survive The Finale?

New mayhem and nemesis await the Shelby family when they return for their next outing. A sixth and seventh season had been planned prior to the Covid-19 epidemic, but those plans were changed. The show’s creators chose to end the worldwide renowned series with a season finale and a feature-length movie. A big cliffhanger was left for viewers at the end of season 5 which wrapped in 2019.

It’s no secret that the show has a long history of supernatural elements. As reported by “Deadline”, director Steven Knight confirms that ‘Peaky Blinders‘ sixth instalment will be no different. So, what will Tommy Shelby’s story in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 be like? Will Tommy Shelby die in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6? Read on to know more.

Tommy Shelby’s story in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6

It’s likely you don’t need much reminding that the British crime drama revolves around the Shelby family and Tommy, the family’s leader. As a Birmingham gang, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ are involved in a wide range of illegal activities, from assault to smuggling, as well as everything else in between.

In the early 1900s, Tommy Shelby, the ruthless leader of a gang that sews razor blades into the tops of their hats, is the subject of a gangster family epic. Due to the time period, the series takes place shortly after World War I. This drama revolves around the Shelby family’s relationships and Tommy’s determination to succeed, no matter what the cost.

Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has a lot of unanswered questions about what’s to come. Considering that season 6 is the final season of the series, the Shelby family narrative will be wrapped up. ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 5’s finale left viewers wondering who deceived Thomas Shelby and what became of Oswald Mosley, and whether or not Alfie Solomons will make a triumphant return to the show as either Tommy’s ally or enemy.

Footage from the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has recently been shared on Reddit. The video apparently shows Thomas Shelby walking across a canal on a footbridge. During the night, the scene is set after throwing a bomb into the canal, Tommy continues to walk at a steady pace. As he continues to walk, the explosives detonate in the water.

There are always big and ambitious plans in place for Thomas Shelby as the group’s leader. Thomas, who has a small circle of trusted confidants, tends to keep his plans under wraps, revealing them only in hindsight. As he tries to divert attention from past traumas and his ongoing desire to die, he often makes risky decisions that have to be balanced with his disregard for his own existence and disregard for how his actions affect others.

Meanwhile, many ‘Peaky Blinders’ fans are wondering if season 6 will focus on Tommy and Lizzie’s relationship. After she told him she was pregnant at the end of season 4, the show introduced them as a married couple in season 5. A lot of fans believe that their love story is going to continue in the upcoming season and that Tommy will still be in love with her while raising their children.

Does Tommy’s dark present get the worst of him?

In the upcoming season, fans can expect to learn more about Tommy’s past. It is widely believed by fans that the gang’s leader suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after his service as a tunneller during World War One left him permanently scarred.

At the BFI London Festival, Knight indicated that the sixth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will see Tommy’s mental health in question, according to Knight. This is what he says:

“Tommy was locked up and frozen inside for a long time. As soon as Grace met him, things started to change. When she is killed, it is immediately re-opened for business. So, instead of letting them cross the bridge to contentment, what I’ve been doing with these characters is blowing up the bridge entirely.”

As expressed to “Digital Spy”, showrunner Anthony Byrne reveals that the new season will start from what the audience saw last. As a result, the very first image that the audience will see will be from that field, in front of Tommy with a gun pointed at his head.

Since Grace had died, Tommy has been plagued by recurring visions of her. When his attempted assassination on Oswald Mosley went awry, Tommy was devastated.

Will Tommy Shelby die in ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6?

Many ‘Peaky Blinders’ fans are curious to see how Cillian Murphy’s Tommy will be portrayed in season 6. Other gangsters, the New York Mafia, and the nefarious Inspector Chester Campbell tried to harm him. Similar threats could come his way in the upcoming season, but in a different way. As reported by “The Daily Express”, showrunner Steven Knight, believes his downfall will come in the upcoming season.

In an Ask Me Anything session, a Reddit user inquired about what might lead to Tommy’s demise. “What do you think Tommy’s greatest vice is, and how could it possibly lead to his downfall?” the series fans inquired. In a single word, the creator replied, “Certainty”.

It’s possible, given that season 6 is the season finale of the series. In an interview with “The Daily Express”, some fans speculate that Tommy will risk his own life in order to save Ada Shelby, his younger sister. Tommy and Ada are shown to have an antagonistic relationship throughout the course of the series. It should be noted that Ada’s child’s father was killed because of Tommy’s actions. Some speculate that Tommy may feel remorse for what he’s done and decide to give his life for Ada in season 6.

The relationship between Arthur, Polly, and Ada, as well as the rest of the family, is “complex and incredibly fraught and full of tension”. As a reason, Murphy believes that he would lay his life for all of them, or at least whoever still remains till the very end.

What do you think will happen in season 6? Are you looking forward to the movie? Do you think Tommy Shelby will die in season 6? Let us know in the comment section below.