TV & WEB

Peaky Blinders Season 6 To Be Hard On Thomas Shelby. Will He Survive The Finale?

Will Thomas Shelby survive the finale?
DKODING Studio
Mabel Judith Andrady

Education: B.A. in Sociology Honors. Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi Mabel Judith Andrady covers the TV and Web genre within the entertainment category. Prior to this, Mabel was an intern at World Wide Fund (For Nature) where she worked in the education department; dedicating her time towards operations, logistics and social media marketing. She was first introduced to the working in the entertainment world through her internship with Hitflix.co where she created video content and wrote articles on popular Hindi web series and movies.

Previous Article
Why Locke And Key Directors Are Against A Crossover With Sandman
No Newer Articles