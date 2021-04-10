Peaky Blinders Refuses To End: Movie And Spin-Offs On The Way

‘Peaky Blinders’ might end with season 6 – but only for the TV format. The Shelby family will return to rule the world with a movie and probable spin-off shows.

To all the fans of ‘Peaky Blinders’ – yes, you heard it right! ‘Peaky Blinders’ won’t be ending with season 6. The BBC show tells the fictional story of a real-life family of “Peaky Blinders”. The show, set in Birmingham, right after World War 1, has been everyone’s favourite since its inception. The series is now riding high on 5 seasons, and the style, intensity, and characters have only grown on us. There were reports of ‘Peaky Blinders’ ending with season 6. These reports definitely broke many hearts. However, fans don’t need to be sad over it. While season 6 is definitely a finale season for the show, the story of the “Peaky Blinders” will continue with movie and spin-off shows.

For ‘Peaky Blinders’, the end is not anywhere near – a movie and many more spin-off shows to follow the finale of season 6.

In January 2021, it was announced that ‘Peaky Blinders’ will end with the 6th and final season. This confirmation from the creator Steven Knight freaked out fans. It was mainly because Steven Knight had previously confirmed that ‘Peaky Blinders’ will see a season 7.

‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 7 is not cancelled – it’s merely transformed into a movie – fans to see much more of Shelbys after the finale season.

Apparently, the plans of the ‘Peaky Blinders’ future saw a little shift, and it didn’t work in favour of the seventh season. The 6th and final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ has already begun production.

An official tweet by @ThePeakyBlinders, back in January this year, announced that the filming for season 6 has begun. The tweet reads: “The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming.”

The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming.



Photo taken by director Anthony Byrne during filming of series 5.

This indeed is good news for the fans, but not if they never get to see Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) again.

This brings us to the most important question – Will the world of ‘Peaky Blinders’ simply end with the 6th season?

Apparently not, ‘Peaky Blinders’ will continue with a movie and spin-off shows.

Fans who were heartbroken over the news of ‘Peaky Blinders’ ending with season 6 now have a reason to rejoice. Indeed, it’s true that season 6 is the finale season for BBC’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ series that debuted in 2013. However, the end of the series doesn’t mark the end of “Peaky Blinders” and their world.

Yes, that’s true, even after the end of the show, the story will continue. Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ won’t conclude the story, it will pass on the story to a ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie.

‘Peaky Blinders’ to get a movie and several spin-off shows

Season 7 which was originally plotted to conclude the story hasn’t been cancelled but merely transformed into a movie format.

In a chat with “Variety”, when asked about season 7, Steve answered: “… it would be a good idea to do a movie instead of doing series seven.”

He even revealed that the story and planning for the movie are already done.

In the same chat, he said:

“We are in development. It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it’s [movie] going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far.”

There’s no confirmation on whether the movie will be a Netflix Original kind of thing, or will receive a theatre release. However, Steven has hinted at the possibility of ‘Peaky Blinders’ continuing even after the movie in form of spin-off shows.

As confirmed by Steven, the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie, which was originally meant to be season 7, will conclude the current storyline. However, that doesn’t mean the world of “Peaky Blinders” will come to a dead end. Knight has hinted at the possibility of several ‘Peaky Blinders’ spin-off shows after the movie.

In the same chat with “Variety”, he said:

“… there will be things I don’t really call spin-offs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.”

While we don’t know yet what story these spin-offs will tell, it’s doubtful that Thomas Shelby will survive the conclusion of this storyline.

The spin-off shows might carry-on with the story of other family members. We might see further characters getting established for the spin-off in season 6 and the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie.

Even if Tommy Shelby faces his end in the movie, fans will be glad to get more chances to peek into the world of Shelbys.

What are your thoughts on it? Are you excited about the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie and spin-off shows?