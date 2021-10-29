Parks And Recreation Writer Found A Lost Copy Of Episode That Never Got Filmed

‘Parks and Recreation’ has been binged-watched by fans multiple times. But there are some episodes that no one has ever seen. There is a lost copy of ‘Parks and Recreation’ episode that was written, but the makers couldn’t film it.

Fans of ‘Parks and Recreations’ are in for a treat as it has been recently uncovered that there are some new episodes in the show that are yet to be aired. The writer and executive producer of the show, Alan Yang revealed that there is a special ‘Parks and Recreations’ episode that never saw the light of the day. Yang has hinted at the new details about the lost episode of ‘Parks and Recreations’ and here is everything you need to know about it.

THE SEVENTH EPISODE OF ‘PARKS AND RECREATIONS’ SEASON 1

Alan Yang and Rob Lowe have started a new podcast, “Parks and Recollections”, where they talk about the special trivia of ‘Parks and Recreations’ episodes. It was revealed that there were originally seven episodes in ‘Parks and Recreations’ but only six of them were filmed and aired. There was a full script for the ‘Parks and Recreations’ lost episode but it never made it to the final cut.

The seventh episode of ‘Parks and Recreations’

‘Parks and Recreations’ Season 1 premiered in 2009 with only six episodes but there were 24 episodes in Season 2, but none of them was the lost episode as they never filmed it earlier. There is a reason why the ‘Parks and Recreations’ lost episode was never filmed and it is not as simple as it seems.

WHY WAS THE ‘PARKS AND RECREATIONS’ LOST EPISODE NEVER FILMED?

Yang said that “We actually wrote seven episodes this first year. As you guys know there were only six episodes that aired. We wrote seven to literally have the luxury of throwing one out”. Since the TV show was new and not that popular at that time, there were budget and time constraints. It was not even sure that ‘Parks and Recreations’ will ever get a second season and hence they tried to do their best.

It is why the makers decided to only film the best six episodes and one of the ‘Parks and Recreations’ episodes was lost forever until now. Yang revealed that a bunch of writers were assigned to write the draft and even the casting was almost done for the ‘Parks and Recreations’ lost episode. But the decision to scrap the episode was taken very late and it was never filmed, despite everything already being set up.

‘PARKS AND RECREATIONS’ LOST EPISODE DETAILS

The special lost episode of ‘Parks and Recreations’ was titled ‘Spraying for Rats’ and it was about Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) converting a pit into a city park. But things would not have gone smooth as Leslie would face hurdles from the bureaucratic red tape and the locals of Pawnee town. Katt Williams, a standup comedian, was about to guest star as one of the pit committee members.

The premise for the lost episode of ‘Parks and Recreations’ was about Leslie trying to clear the pit from the vermin. But things would go totally wrong as she would spray the chemicals on a homeless person and a whole lot of other drama would happen after that.

But the ‘Parks and Recreations’ pit-centric episode was never filmed, and the show got popular with other things. Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer and Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate stole the limelight with their sarcastic romance and the lost episode of ‘Parks and Recreations’ was totally scrapped.

Do you think that the lost episode of ‘Parks and Recreations’ would ever see the light of the day? Please tell us about your opinions and stay connected to the latest news on ‘Parks and Recreations’ and other shows.