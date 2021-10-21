Parks And Recreation Is The Office Spin-Off That Fortunately Never Happened

NBC’s ‘Parks and Recreation’ is a thematic companion to ‘The Office’. While both the shows have experienced their well-earned share of success, there was a time when the former was deemed to be the spin-off of ‘The Office’. Greg Daniels, the creator, was asked to develop a spin-off. But, thankfully, the plan didn’t materialize.

‘The Office’ introduced a mockumentary-style television ‘sitcom’ to American audiences. While it was a remake of a British series, it did have its own merits that made it follow the ‘American sensibilities’. The show went on to become a major critical and commercial success. Its influence on modern-day pop culture can still be seen in the internet memes and slang, after years of its finale. However, in a few years of the show’s glorious run, another show with a similar style appeared, titled ‘Parks and Recreation’. It was also set around a workplace and followed the same visual style. But did NBC make it like an official spin-off of ‘The Office’? Weirdly enough, no!

Highlights —

‘The Office’ spin-off

‘Parks and Recreation’ would have been a spin-off

But later, some information came to light where the doubts were addressed. It was revealed that ‘Parks and Recreation’ was supposed to be the official spin-off to ‘The Office’. Apparently, it was a new visual format on television and NBC felt like they had struck gold. Hence, they intended to juice it out. Greg Daniels, the creator of ‘The Office’, was asked to develop the show as a spin-off. But as the show went on into writing, it was felt that it could do much better as a show of its own. Hence, it was greenlit as an independent show, which also became a big success.

‘The Office’ spin-off

‘The Office’ spin-off

However, when the show was under development, there was a big game of speculations and rumours going on about it being a spin-off or not. There were many hints thrown at the audience, most probably to throw them off a bit. First, it was the casting of Rashida Jones in ‘Parks and Recreation’. Unless you are living under a rock, you know that Rashida played Karen Filippelli in ‘The Office’. Later, she was signed to play Ann Perkins on ‘Parks and Recreation’. Many fans assumed that it was Karen who changed her name after changing her job and city after getting heartbroken by Jim in ‘The Office’. While it wasn’t clearly the creators’ intention, even the most sceptic of fans couldn’t help but wonder the same.

Related: The Real Story Behind The Office Choosing And Honouring The Electric City Aka Scranton

‘Parks and Recreation’ would have been a spin-off

Greg Daniels wanted ‘Parks and Recreation’ to have a stand-alone existence of its own. If the reports are to be believed, the network wanted the spin-off but Greg didn’t. However, Daniel planned to have a guest appearance in the premiere episode to be made by Steve Carrell. He wanted Steve to reprise his role as Michael Scott from ‘The Office’. Hence, it was made clear that the show will have some connection with its symbolic cousin ‘The Office’. It was also intended that the ‘Parks and Recreation’ will have at least two characters that live close to Scranton. But nothing of it materialized and ‘Parks and Recreation’ stands as a stand-alone single-camera mockumentary-style show which has its own fan base, independent of the shadow of ‘The Office’.

Video Credits: Connor Gates

The fans wondered how would have ‘Parks and Recreation’ fared as a spin-off to ‘The Office’ as a shared universe. The two shows would have had many actors making shifts from one show to another. But there was also the possibility of storylines getting more complex and confusing. For now, the fans are able to enjoy both the shows separately and it’s better that way. Additionally, there would have been a lot of unfair comparison between the two shows, which would have caused injustice to both of them. The world seems all good with ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘The Office’ as two different stories that we get to enjoy.

Tell us in the comments if you like the idea of ‘Parks and Recreation’ being a ‘The Office’ spin-off. Also, tell us your favourite moments from both shows.