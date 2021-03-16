Paramount+ Finally Gives A Green Signal To Criminal Minds Season 16

CBS’ hit police procedural drama ‘Criminal Minds’ will soon be returning as Paramount+ is officially reviving the series.

Created and produced by Jeff Davis, ‘Criminal Minds’ is one of the most popular police procedural crime drama of our times. The series first premiered on CBS in 2005 and ran for a very successful 15 seasons until 2020. The series premiered with a viewership of almost 20 million people and has earned acclaim from not just people but even critics.

With its star-studded cast of Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Daniel Henney, and Aisha Tyler, the series has been a recipient of Image Awards, People’s Choice Awards, ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards. The series has churned out two spin-offs, ‘Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior’ and ‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’, and has also been remade in South Korea. It has now been revealed that a revival is in the works and will officially be airing on Paramount+.

The show revolves around a group of criminal profilers who work for the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States. The team uses profiling and behaviour analysis skills to find perpetrators as they investigate a new case in every episode. The series follows each member of the team and focuses on not just their professional challenges but also personal ones.

The series brought exceptionally high ratings to CBS making it one of the biggest crime shows of the 21st century. In all of its 10 seasons, the average viewership remained between 8 and 15 million people. ‘Criminal Minds’ was cool, suave, and sophisticated with a cast that only enhanced the screenplay and cinematography of the series. The script-writing too got increasingly better over the years which showed in the positive reviews of critics.

A year after its finale episode, Paramount+ has now announced its decision to bring the show back!

The End: The bittersweet series finale

Thank you for an incredible 15 seasons, #CriminalMinds family.

The final episode of the series released amid a lot of hype. The double-episode finale was not only filled with some unexpected events but even included a time leap. The episode saw Krystal getting taken away by Lynch in a plane. Eventually, Rossi trades places with Krystal as the hostage and soon manages to escape. However, he gets shot at the end and JJ lights a fire that blows up the entire plane. In the flash-forward, it has been a month and Rossi is throwing a party for Garcia’s departure from the BAU. Prentiss (Paget Brewster) is shown looking for houses in the Denver area with Mendoza.

The finale was met with mixed reviews as most fans felt that the entire episode seemed rushed. Many felt that not much happened and resulted in a very underwhelming series finale.

The Revival: Everything we know so far

Although the talk regarding the revival is in very early stages, developing a limited series is being discussed with the potential for becoming something more. Paramount+ is considering bringing the series back with full force. It is yet to be revealed whether the original cast will return, but the news has already excited fans everywhere. Social media is buzzing with the news of the possible revival.

Season 15 was cut short to 10 episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans found themselves in two minds about how the series ended. A revival might give fans some much-needed closure. Fans are expecting to see some new faces in the revival along with some of their favourite characters return.

What’s interesting is that this isn’t the only CBS that is being brought back. The original crime series ‘CSI’ is also returning with ‘CSI: Vegas’ soon. What did you think about the series finale of ‘Criminal Minds’? Are you excited about a possible revival? Tell us in the comments below.