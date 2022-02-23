Latest Official Update On The Cast And Release Date Of Pam And Tommy Season 2

Here is all you need to know about ‘Pam and Tommy’ Season 2.

‘Pam and Tommy’ is one such show that has fans hooked even before its release. Be it the captivating storyline or Lily James and Sebastian Stans’s chemistry, fans are enjoying every minute of this show. Now that season1 is airing, fans of the show are wondering if there is more to it or if season 1 will be the end of the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

‘Pam and Tommy’ is an American biographical drama miniseries that follows actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who is played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, at the time when their unauthorized sex tape was made public.

The series was created for Hulu by Robert Siegel and is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Annapurna Television, and Lionsgate Television, and is based on Amanda Chicago Lewis’ 2014 Rolling Stone article “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape”.

‘Pam and Tommy’ aired on Hulu on February 2, 2022, with the remainder of the episodes releasing on a weekly basis.

What do we know about ‘Pam and Tommy’ Season 2?

‘Pam and Tommy’ was always supposed to be a miniseries from the start. The concept was inspired by a 2014 Rolling Stone article that clarified how the video was stolen; producers eventually bought the rights to the story. Showrunner Rob Siegel told “Entertainment Weekly”, “It’s just one of those stories that you can’t believe hasn’t already been made into a movie or a TV show. The article was [from] 2014, and it’s kind of amazing that it was still out there, and it wasn’t snatched up that first day came out. To me, it screams limited series”.

‘Pam and Tommy’ Season 2

Given this, it’s unlikely that the show will be renewed for a second season, especially because Anderson and Lee were not involved in the production.

Anderson and Lee’s reaction to the miniseries

In an interview with “Porter magazine”, Lily said that she tried reaching out to Anderson but never heard back, “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically”. According to “Variety”, Anderson’s longtime friend Courtney Love slammed the show for revisiting previous wounds and inflicting “complex trauma” for Anderson all over again in a now-deleted Instagram post. Siegel told Variety that Anderson “chose not to engage” with them, and that they “respected her desire not to be involved”.

Meanwhile, Lee granted Stan his blessings to proceed after Stan called him to clarify that the series was genuinely about privacy issues, but he declined to participate any further.

Siegel on Anderson being the star of the show

Despite never hearing from Anderson, Siegel told “EW” that she is the series’ undeniable star, “I think if you had to name one person with whom the show’s sympathies lie, it’s Pam”. He further said, “We’re very much taking the side — when you tell people about the show and about the tape, when I bring up the subject of the tape and that I was doing a show about it, I was shocked by how many people assumed that [Anderson and Lee] were in on it, which is something I’m happy that we were able to set the record straight about. We very clearly, unambiguously present them as the victims of a crime, which they were”.

