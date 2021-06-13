Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 Release Date Update And More

Netflix viewers have already binge-watched all the episodes of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ and are waiting for season 2. Let’s find out if Netflix has renewed or cancelled the hit anime series!

‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ premiered on the 4th of March, 2021. It has been created and co-written by Greg Johnson and Craig Kyle. Anime fans were quick to binge-watch all the seven episodes of the season. The Netflix audience is loving the concept of the anime series. It is being named as one of the most compelling original anime themes to release on Netflix. ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ was included in the top ten list on Netflix in around twenty-six different regions.

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 2 OF ‘PACIFIC RIM: THE BLACK’ ON NETFLIX?

Since the mysterious ending of season 1, fans had been waiting for news related to the second season. A few weeks after its release, ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ was renewed for a season 2. The news was shared on the ‘Pacific Rim’s’ Twitter page. It included a digital poster that had ‘S2 is coming’ written on it. It also had its characters, Taylor and Hayley, with their Jaeger, Atlas Destroyer, against the Kaiju. It was captioned: “It is not over yet, there is so much more to the Black.” If you followed the show’s production before the release of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ Season 1, then you would know that Netflix had already ordered two seasons in advance. Maybe the creators of ‘Pacific Rim’ just wanted to avoid any confusion.

It's not over yet, there's so much more to The Black…. pic.twitter.com/yk6bGmdpxw — Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) March 31, 2021

There has been no official announcement regarding the release date of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ Season 2. Usually, hit anime series like ‘Aggretsuko’, ‘7 SEEDS’, and ‘Dino Girl Gauko’ have taken more than a year to release a new season. Hence, we can expect season 2 of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ to release in March 2022. Many aren’t aware that Netflix had ordered two seasons of the anime series way before. So do not be surprised if the second season is released sooner than expected.

We also do not know which cast members will return for season 2 of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’. Though we can assume that the cast of the first season, Calum Worthy as Taylor, Gideon Adlon as Hayley, Victoria Grace as Mei, Erica Lindbeck as Loa, and Ben Diskin as Kaiju Boy, might reprise their roles. Andy McPhee as Shane, Allie MacDonald as Brian, and Jason Spisak as Ford Travis can also be expected to return for the second season. New characters are also likely to join the cast of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’.

WHAT WILL BE THE PLOT OF SEASON 2?

Season 1 of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ was about siblings Taylor and Hayley finding their parents Brina and Ford Travis, who have been missing for five years. Years ago, their parents took their jaeger, Hunter Vertigo, and went on a mission together to destroy the world of Kaiju. The two found out that their parents had abandoned their Jaeger years ago and left for Sydney, Australia.

Taylor and Hakey discover a working jaeger called the Atlas Destroyer. They then receive training from Loa. It means that the siblings would also be heading to Sydney. Keep in mind there are a few hurdles in their way. One of them is Shane, who wants to kill the kids. Mainly because of Mei, who abandoned him. One of the biggest mysteries of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ was the boy who transformed himself into a gigantic Kaiju. A mysterious woman identifies him as the Kaiju messiah. The season ended with Hayley and Taylor finding the Hunter Vertigo but not Brina and Ford Travis.

In the upcoming season of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’, we can expect more revelations around Taylor and Hayley’s missing parents. We might also get to know more about Mei and the Kaiju boy. As per the kids, he could be the creation of an alien race called the Precursors. We also do not know anything about the hooded figures who want to discover more about the boy.

Tell us if you are excited to see more battles unfold in season 2 of ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ in the comment section!