Ozark Season 4 Trailer Grows More Intense And Is Scaring Fans

The dark family drama is set to end with its fourth season.

The end is nigh. Netflix’s award-winning, critically-acclaimed family drama series is coming up with its final season. We’ll now know what ultimately happens to Marty and Wendy Byrde, and we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

The release date of ‘Ozark’ Season 4 is set for early next year. The fourth season has been divided into two parts, and the first part will come out in January 2022.

‘Ozark’ Season 4 cast will include Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner playing Ruth Langmore, and Felix Solis reprising his role as Omar Navarro.

The official synopsis of the fourth season says, “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood”.

Netflix likes to tease its fans about the latest seasons of their favourite shows. To keep up with the attitude, the streaming giant has until now released as many as four teaser trailers for ‘Ozark’ Season 4.

In the newest one, the teaser presents a recap of important events in season 3, such as Helen Pierce’s death. Between these recaps, we can see something like a car crash that happens to the Byrde family.

The previous teaser clips gave us shots of key locations, whereas the very first one showed how the Byrdes were trying to acquit themselves of killing Helen.